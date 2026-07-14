AI and Rising Revenue Accountability Are Forcing CMOs to Modernize How Marketing Operates, Says Info-Tech Research Group

AI, evolving buyer expectations, and increased pressure to demonstrate business impact have fundamentally reshaped the role of the chief marketing officer. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published CMO Playbook provides actionable guidance to help marketing leaders modernize operations, improve revenue performance, strengthen customer experiences, and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As AI, evolving buyer expectations, and growing revenue accountability reshape the marketing function, chief marketing officers (CMOs) are under increasing pressure to prove business impact while still managing brand, customer experience, and go-to-market execution. To help marketing leaders meet these expanding expectations, Info-Tech Research Group has published The CMO Playbook, a resource designed to help build high-performing marketing organizations that deliver measurable growth.

Info-Tech Research Group's CMO Playbook outlines a practical framework for modern marketing leadership.

According to the firm's new playbook, the CMO role has become one of the most strategically important positions in the C-suite. However, many marketing organizations still rely on operating models built for an earlier era, making it harder for leaders to connect strategy, technology, execution, and customer experience while proving marketing's contribution to business growth.

"Marketing has become one of the primary engines of business growth, but many organizations haven't evolved their operating models to support that reality," says Emily Wright, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Success today depends on aligning strategy, technology, customer experience, and revenue generation so marketing can deliver measurable business outcomes and sustainable growth."

The CMO Playbook identifies six critical challenges shaping the modern CMO agenda, including increased accountability for revenue, fragmented attribution, the need to balance short-term performance with long-term brand strategy, AI adoption, cross-functional alignment, and the challenge of maintaining strategic focus amid growing operational demands.

To help organizations address these challenges, Info-Tech's framework is organized around four core pillars of modern marketing leadership:

Strategy – Build a differentiated market position through stronger market intelligence, brand strategy, and go-to-market planning.

– Build a differentiated market position through stronger market intelligence, brand strategy, and go-to-market planning. Revenue – Improve pipeline generation, pricing strategy, sales alignment, and growth execution to maximize business performance.

– Improve pipeline generation, pricing strategy, sales alignment, and growth execution to maximize business performance. Execution – Create scalable marketing operations supported by AI, automation, data, and modern marketing technology.

– Create scalable marketing operations supported by AI, automation, data, and modern marketing technology. Experience – Deliver connected customer experiences that improve engagement, retention, advocacy, and long-term customer value.

Beyond strategic guidance, the playbook includes practical frameworks, implementation guidance, and best practices that enable marketing leaders to assess their current capabilities, identify opportunities for improvement, and prioritize initiatives that generate lasting business value.

Info-Tech's new playbook is designed for both first-time and experienced marketing executives seeking to modernize their marketing organizations and better align marketing investments with enterprise growth objectives.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Emily Wright, and access to the complete The CMO Playbook, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group