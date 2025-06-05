AI and Sustainability: Akkodis showcases the future of sustainable and digital innovation at the Paris Air Show 2025

The Smart Industry leader supports major companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense industry with digital transformation and invites visitors to discover the latest digital engineering trends at the air show.

PARIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and part of the Adecco Group, presents innovations to integrate AI and sustainability in the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors at the world-famous 55th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions.

Visitor experience

Akkodis innovation at the 55th Paris Air Show. Copyright: Akkodis

With more than four decades of expertise in engineering, research & development (ER&D), Akkodis will offer visitors to its Chalet (#303 - line B) an experiential and immersive journey, an inspiring conference program and two expert publications on the topic of augmented engineering, as well as inclusion and diversity in engineering. The Chalet also features an AI Path and a Sustainability area, showcasing Akkodis' 360-degree product lifecycle capabilities, from ER&D to manufacturing and operations, IT and ecosystem support.

"Akkodis is sending a powerful message to the industry by bringing its full capacity to the Paris Air Show 2025 to showcase its pioneering technologies. We are here to help our clients in the aviation, aerospace and defense sector to unlock their full potential with the best tech consultants and ER&D solutions. As a trusted partner, our clients can count on our deep expertise and game-changing solutions to realize their ambition. We are committed to leveraging our full tech partnership ecosystem to support our clients in their value creation efforts", comments Jo Debecker, President and CEO of Akkodis.

AI Path & Sustainability Area

The event embodies excellence, innovation, and international cooperation in the fields of aviation and space. Following the idea of the 55th edition of Paris Air Show to serve as a global meeting place for excellence and innovation, Akkodis is putting the spotlight on two major pillars of transformation in the sector:

- The integration of AI for performance through an interactive animation illustrating an optimization solution for aircraft maintenance, a helicopter cockpit simulator that makes it easier for pilots to get started, and a demonstration of a drone surveillance mission in the metaverse.

- The challenge of a sustainable industry - Manufacturers are not only focused on the decarbonisation of aviation, but also in the green and responsible evolution of their entire value chain, supply chain and organisation. These issues will be highlighted through several scale models of devices, 3D models and animations on tablets.

Akkodis is leveraging its strong technology ecosystem at the show. For example, attendees will learn how Akkodis and our global technology partner Microsoft are using AI technology to unlock solutions for the sector.

"In our second appearance at the Paris Air Show under the Akkodis brand, I am very proud to present the expertise and innovative spirit that our 9.000 employees in France demonstrate on a daily basis – they are shaping a more efficient, more connected and more sustainable future of aeronautics, aerospace and defense throughout the value chain. The Akkodis DNA is historically linked to these three industries and the technological innovations presented this year at the Paris Air Show are direct responses needed to support them in their transformation", says Yves-Marie BOISSONNET, President France and South EMEA Akkodis.

