AI Art Site Uses ChatGPT Technology to Create Nearly 4,000 Unique Poems and Songs

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- artAistry.com, an art website specializing in AI wall art, is setting a new standard for the creation of art with the help of ChatGPT technology. The site has now added nearly 4,000 unique poems and songs to its website.

According to website owner Jeff Ganim, "ChatGPT technology allows us to create art at scale. For each of our products, we generate a unique AI poem or song based on the medium it is available on (e.g. Framed Print vs. Canvas Print). It's quite fascinating that AI can create high-quality poetry that rhymes."

Each of the AI poems and songs are written in the voice of a different historical figure, chosen based on the individual art piece. This helps to create the unique voice and tone that each poem and song has. In addition, artAistry.com integrates AI in every step of the process. First, an AI program is used to create the art. Then, another AI program views the image and writes a description. After this, GPT3, the technology that powers ChatGPT, writes a professional title for the art piece and one poem for each medium it is available on.

Though AI technology can be seen as a negative force by some, Ganim believes there are many benefits to its use. "If we didn't have the ability to create all of these poems using AI, it's not like we were going to hire a poet to write a poem for each of our product descriptions. However, because we're able to create them at scale, people can experience the poetic arts in a place where they wouldn't have before. AI means art can be everywhere."

He continued, "It's exciting and fascinating how AI can be used to create art at scale. But AI doesn't do everything by itself; it requires creativity from human beings, both to create the prompt for each art piece, and to fine-tune the AI program to get the desired results. AI technology has opened up exciting new possibilities for art. The question is, will we explore, will we embark on this exciting journey? Or will we be too attached to the way things were done in the past and miss out on the new frontier of art?"

