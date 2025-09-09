AI Assistants from Yourway Learning Transform K-12 Classrooms in First Month

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One month after launch, AI Assistants from Yourway Learning are making a significant impact in K–12 classrooms, with teachers reporting meaningful time savings, stronger instructional support, and increased job satisfaction.

Built for Educators, Not Just AI

Unlike generic chatbots, Yourway Assistants are purpose-built for K–12 and grounded in best-practice pedagogy. Designed by former teachers and experts, each Assistant reflects how classrooms actually work—helping educators save prep time, reduce cognitive load, align lessons to standards and pacing guides, and deliver engaging, high-quality instruction tailored to every student.

"Educators are telling us these Assistants feel like having dedicated instructional support available 24/7," said Kate Schuster, VP of Operations at Yourway Learning, who leads Assistant development. "Seeing teachers feel empowered and supported reinforces our belief that AI can be human-first, practical, and purpose-built to serve educators."

Driving Real Classroom Impact

The expanding lineup tackles day-to-day teaching challenges—from mentoring new educators to supporting behavior management, special education, and math instruction—with practical, ready-to-use guidance teachers can trust.

Yourway develops every Assistant, Tool, and Activity in partnership with educators, incorporating direct feedback and classroom observations to address real needs: supporting diverse learners, managing behavioral challenges, and creating engaging, standards-aligned content.

"I love Yourway Assistants because they just make sense. They're not just another tech 'thing'—they actually help teachers with the daily tasks that eat up so much time. Assistants feel like having someone who truly understands teaching, which is rare in the world of education AI." – Jasmine Thurmond, Ed.D., Director of LSC Principal Supports, Chicago Public Schools

Availability

Yourway Assistants are available today within the Yourway platform. Educators can explore the growing library or build custom Assistants tailored to their needs at yourway.app .

Featured Assistants include:

Scheduling Assistant — Helps school leaders design schedules that balance people, priorities, and time.

SPED Support Coach — Provides strategies to support diverse learner needs.

New Teacher Mentor — Offers guidance and just-in-time support for early-career educators.

MLL Scaffold Partner — Plans inclusive scaffolds so multilingual learners can access every lesson.

Blended Learning Coach — Supports impactful blended learning with models and tech-integrated strategies.

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning, the leader in AI-powered K–12 education, empowers joyful, limitless learning through educator-first, research-backed AI solutions. Visit yourwaylearning.com and follow Yourway Learning on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Yourway Learning