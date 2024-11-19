AI at a Crossroads: 2025 Document Automation Trends Show Divide Between Automation Potential and Operational Fears

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite significant strides in document automation, a new report from Rossum finds that 58% of finance leaders still consider Excel their most often used tool for automating financial tasks, underscoring the challenges enterprises face in adopting advanced automation solutions. Document Automation Trends 2025 , Rossum's latest industry report, provides a deep dive into the evolving priorities and obstacles finance leaders encounter as they transition toward a digital future, offering insights into their perspectives on document automation.

Based on survey data from over 470 finance executives across the US, UK, and Germany, the report highlights that cost is the most significant barrier to implementing automation in finance operations, with 32% of leaders identifying it as a top challenge. Additional hurdles include complex tools, poor integration, and lengthy onboarding times, revealing the considerable obstacles finance teams face as they strive to modernize their processes.

Rossum's Document Automation Trends 2025 report empowers finance leaders with actionable insights and KPIs to navigate automation's opportunities and challenges. Offering strategies for AI integration, cybersecurity enhancement, and scalable automation, this report is a crucial tool for leaders seeking to future-proof their finance departments.

Key Findings from Document Automation Trends 2025:

Excel's Persistent Grip on Finance Automation

Despite the availability of advanced automation platforms, Excel remains the dominant automation tool for 58% of finance leaders. This reliance points to a gap between awareness and action, leaving untapped opportunities for efficiency and digital transformation within finance departments.

Despite the availability of advanced automation platforms, Excel remains the dominant automation tool for 58% of finance leaders. This reliance points to a gap between awareness and action, leaving untapped opportunities for efficiency and digital transformation within finance departments. Cybercriminals Are Adapting Faster Than Enterprises

As technology advances, finance leaders are increasingly aware of the risks associated with cybercrime. The report reveals that 27% of respondents feel the risks outweigh the benefits of AI and automation in finance. This finding underscores the urgent need for AP departments to adopt AI-powered defenses and proactive cybersecurity measures to safeguard against evolving fraud tactics

As technology advances, finance leaders are increasingly aware of the risks associated with cybercrime. The report reveals that 27% of respondents feel the risks outweigh the benefits of AI and automation in finance. This finding underscores the urgent need for AP departments to adopt AI-powered defenses and proactive cybersecurity measures to safeguard against evolving fraud tactics Self-Perception as "Luddites" Among Finance Leaders Hinders Innovation

The survey reveals a concerning condition: 46% of finance leaders label themselves or their departments as "Luddites," reflecting a reluctance to embrace automation and innovation. With finance roles rapidly evolving beyond traditional bookkeeping, this mindset poses a significant barrier to progress. To unlock the full potential of automation, finance leaders must shift toward a proactive, innovation-driven approach, positioning themselves as strategic partners in driving business success.

Featured Experts Offer Strategic Insights

The report features insights from prominent industry voices, including Kieran Gilmurray, CEO of Kieran Gilmurray and Company Limited, who emphasizes AI's potential as a collaborative force rather than a replacement for human roles, and Andreas Welsch, Chief AI Strategist at Intelligence Briefing, who advocates for AI as an embedded strategic partner in finance operations. Also featured is Dan Lucarini from Deep Analysis, warning that without an AI automation plan, finance teams risk lagging behind.

For more details on the full report and to download your copy, visit Rossum's website .

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to 450+ enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

About the data: The data for this survey is based on online interviews with members of the YouGov panel who agreed to participate in advance. A total of 473 people were interviewed for this survey between 24.09. - 02.10.2024 in the countries UK (167 interviews) US (156 interviews) and Germany (150 interviews).

The survey was conducted among company decision-makers (at least senior managers) with responsibility in accounting. The survey is not representative.

SOURCE Rossum