AI-based Medical Device Company Imidex and Precision Genomix Company Orbit Genomics Form Strategic Relationship to Explore the Detection of Lung Cancer in Early Stages

Computer Vision AI and Precision Genomic Collaboration Aims to Increase Early Detection Rates, Improving Survival Chances for Millions

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imidex, a leading medical device company specializing in utilizing AI for lung nodule and mass detection, and Orbit Genomics, a pioneer in DNA sequencing for precision cancer diagnosis, today announced a strategic relationship aimed at helping to reduce the number of lives lost to lung cancer. Lung cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer-related deaths around the world.

"Imidex's technology is one of the only FDA 510(k) cleared devices capable of screening broad populations and incidentally detecting lung nodules and masses from chest x-rays. This positions us as the front-end solution to identify high-risk populations for further evaluation at the lowest cost," said Wes Bolsen, CEO of Imidex. "By leveraging chest x-ray, we have the ability to opportunistically identify millions more patients with pulmonary nodules that are unwilling or not qualified to get a low dose radiation CT scan."

Computer Vision AI and Precision Genomic Collaboration Aims to Increase Lung Cancer Detection and Survival Rates Post this

Low-dose computed tomography (CT) is currently the standard method for lung cancer screening in high-risk patients in the United States. However, less than 6% of high-risk patients in the U.S. undergo this screening, with some states reporting rates as low as 1%. Chest x-ray (CXR) offers a broader reach for the screening and incidental detection of lung nodules, which are often early indicators of lung cancer. Imidex's FDA 510(k) cleared VisiRad XR device has demonstrated an 83% sensitivity in detecting lung nodules as small as 6mm in CXRs, positioning it as an important tool for the identification of critical pulmonary findings that are often missed.

Dede Willis, President & CEO of Orbit Genomics, commented, "This is a natural formation of a strategic relationship between two companies focused on the same goal: saving lives lost to cancer. We are preparing to start clinical trials for our first product, OrbiSeq-L, for diagnosing lung cancer in patients with indeterminate pulmonary nodules found through low-dose CT. Imidex's technology is the top of the lung cancer identification funnel, utilizing chest x-rays rather than CT scans to detect potential cancer patients who might otherwise go undiagnosed. Orbit Genomics can then immediately test those identified lung nodule patients with OrbiSeq-L, providing highly specific insights from a simple blood sample into their condition and directing them to the most effective forms of care."

The OrbiSeq technology platform extends beyond cancer detection, with applications in a wide range of diseases and conditions, including heart disease and neurological disorders. OrbiSeq uses AI to analyze repetitive DNA which mutates rapidly and reflects overall genome stability, serves as ideal regions of interest for studying age-related diseases and conditions. OrbiSeq also evaluated regions for ethnicity and gender bias, ensuring that products are effective for everyone. Orbit Genomics has demonstrated the ability to detect diseases early and predict drug efficacy in individuals, making the technology a valuable tool for personalized medicine.

This collaboration between Imidex and Orbit Genomics represents a significant step forward in the fight against lung cancer and other complex diseases, with the potential to save countless lives through early detection and intervention.

About Imidex

Imidex is a leading AI-driven company focused on the early detection of lung cancer through advanced imaging technology. With FDA 510(k) clearance, Imidex's solutions are designed to screen broad populations, detect lung nodules and masses, and provide a pathway for earlier diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

About Orbit Genomics

Orbit Genomics is at the forefront of DNA sequencing technology, specializing in the early detection of complex diseases and and ultimately in disease prevention Their OrbiSeq platform is applicable to a variety of complex diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and neurological conditions, offering a comprehensive approach to personalized medicine.

SOURCE IMIDEX