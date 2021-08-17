AI-based Networking Platform Advances Corporate Leadership Diversity

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDES.ai launches to power diversity in leadership through intelligent orchestration of conversations and connections.

STRIDES makes it easy for:

Senior leaders (Board members and C-suite+) across organizations to engage in meaningful conversations with underrepresented executive talent and to dramatically expand the pipeline and access to diverse leaders.

Executives from diverse backgrounds (women, people of color, LGBTQ+) to gain access to senior executive circles to build relationships that lead to advocacy and sponsorship, accelerating the advancement of their careers.

"As a Black senior executive, I observed through the early beta that there was a clear need for a smart platform to make it easier and more seamless for underrepresented leaders to connect with senior leadership and vice versa," comments John Pasmore, Partner at TRS Capital and on the STRIDES advisory board, "By relaunching as STRIDES, they are demonstrating their expanded focus on not just the boardroom but the C-suite and beyond."

Susan Freemen, CEO of Conscious Inclusion Company and STRIDES advisory board member adds: "In this time of great change, it is important for executives to ensure others feel connected and included. They need to connect with those who have not yet been afforded the same opportunities and have not enjoyed the same privilege as they. Only 4.6% of leaders could be defined as truly inclusive (per Korn Ferry). To engage effectively with empathy and not judgment, to provide a feeling of belonging, and to ensure a sense of hope for the underrepresented, is critical. Many are concerned with making people feel heard, valued, and respected. Creating truly equitable organizations, where they can attract the best people from talent pools that have not yet been tapped and where everyone can rise to their full potential. STRIDES makes what must be done – easy to do."

Access to the STRIDES platform is currently being made available to senior corporate leaders and underrepresented executives.

About Strides.ai:

STRIDES (formerly BoardSeatMeet) is an Austin, TX-based social impact venture co-founded by underrepresented executives Rika Nakazawa and Malur Narayan. STRIDES is focused on accelerating gender, racial, LGBTQ diversity within corporate C-suite and Boardrooms and the senior executive leadership community in private, public, or not-for-profit organizations by powering meaningful conversations between board members, senior executives/c-suite leaders, and high-potential underrepresented professionals.

