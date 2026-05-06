AI-based Research Services Market to Surpass USD 35,420.4 Million by 2035 as Synthetic Data and Predictive Intelligence Transform Enterprise Decision-Making

NEWARK, Del., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global AI-based research services market is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence into consumer insights, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making frameworks. As enterprises shift away from traditional survey-led methodologies toward AI-powered, data-driven intelligence platforms, the market is projected to witness exponential growth through 2035, fueled by scalability, speed-to-insight, and multimodal analytics capabilities.

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Quick Stats: AI-based Research Services Market (2025–2035)

Market Value (2025): USD 7,972.1 Million

USD 7,972.1 Million Forecast Value (2035): USD 35,420.4 Million

USD 35,420.4 Million CAGR (2025–2035): 16.1%

16.1% Absolute Growth: USD 27,448.3 Million

USD 27,448.3 Million Growth Multiple: 4.4X Expansion

4.4X Expansion Leading Segment (2025): AI-Accelerated Survey Analytics (38.3%)

AI-Accelerated Survey Analytics (38.3%) Top Growth Regions: China, India, United States, Germany, Japan

Market Size, Forecast & Growth Outlook

The AI-based research services market is projected to grow at a robust 16.1% CAGR between 2025 and 2035, reflecting a structural shift toward automation, predictive modeling, and real-time analytics.

The market expands from USD 7,972.1 million in 2025 to USD 16,804.0 million by 2030 , contributing 32% of total decade growth

, contributing The second phase (2030–2035) accelerates significantly, adding USD 18,616.4 million, accounting for 68% of total growth

This growth trajectory highlights a transition from experimental adoption to enterprise-wide deployment of AI-driven research platforms.

Key Market Statistics (2025)

AI-accelerated survey analytics: 38.3% share (leading service type)

38.3% share (leading service type) Self-serve SaaS platforms: 57.8% share (dominant delivery model)

57.8% share (dominant delivery model) CPG & Retail: 29.3% share (largest end-use industry)

Demand Drivers: Speed, Scalability & Predictive Intelligence

The AI-based research services market is driven by the need for faster, more accurate, and scalable insights.

Primary Growth Drivers

Synthetic Respondents & Virtual Panels: Enable real-time concept testing and eliminate reliance on traditional panels

Enable real-time concept testing and eliminate reliance on traditional panels Multimodal Data Integration: Combines text, image, voice, and behavioral data for deeper insights

Combines text, image, voice, and behavioral data for deeper insights Predictive Analytics Adoption: Enhances forecasting, customer behavior analysis, and decision-making

Organizations are increasingly prioritizing AI-powered platforms that reduce turnaround time from weeks to hours.

Technology Landscape: From Surveys to AI Ecosystems

The industry is shifting from traditional methodologies to AI-first, platform-driven ecosystems:

Generative AI & NLP: Automate survey creation and sentiment analysis

Automate survey creation and sentiment analysis Predictive Models: Enable real-time decision intelligence

Enable real-time decision intelligence Multimodal Analytics: Integrate structured and unstructured datasets

This transition is redefining competitive advantage, moving from panel size to platform intelligence and ecosystem strength.

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Segment Analysis: SaaS Platforms and Analytics Lead Growth

By Service Type

AI-accelerated survey analytics leads (38.3%)

Predictive forecasting, sentiment analysis, and synthetic simulations gaining traction

By Delivery Model

Self-serve SaaS platforms dominate (57.8%)

Hybrid models combining SaaS + expert consulting are emerging

By End Use Industry

CPG & Retail leads (29.3%)

BFSI, healthcare, and technology sectors drive adoption

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads High-Growth Momentum

Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)

India (16.0% CAGR) and China (14.3%) lead global growth

and lead global growth Driven by digital transformation, SaaS adoption, and government initiatives

North America

Mature market with strong adoption of predictive analytics

Focus shifting toward specialized, high-value use cases

Europe

Growth driven by compliance, ESG reporting, and GDPR-aligned analytics

Competitive Landscape: Platform Intelligence Defines Leadership

The market is moderately fragmented, with global leaders and emerging innovators competing across service models.

Key Players

Qualtrics

Kantar

Ipsos

NIQ (NielsenIQ)

Dynata

YouGov

Toluna

Zappi

Quantilope

Competitive Strategies

Expansion of AI-driven SaaS platforms

Integration of predictive analytics and multimodal data

Shift toward subscription-based and hybrid revenue models

Key Trends Reshaping the Market

Rise of Synthetic Respondents: Accelerating research cycles

Accelerating research cycles Multimodal Data Analytics: Enabling holistic insights

Enabling holistic insights Hybrid Delivery Models: Combining automation with expert validation

Combining automation with expert validation Generative AI Integration: Automating insights and reporting

Risks & Market Constraints

Data privacy and regulatory compliance (GDPR, CCPA)

Algorithmic bias and ethical concerns

High implementation costs for advanced AI platforms

Slower adoption in regulated industries

Investment Opportunities & Future Outlook

The market presents strong investment potential driven by:

Growth in AI-powered SaaS research platforms

Expansion of predictive and real-time analytics

Increasing enterprise demand for faster insights

Opportunities in multimodal data and synthetic intelligence

Future Outlook (2035)

By 2035, the AI-based research services market will evolve into a fully platform-driven ecosystem, where enterprises rely on AI for continuous, real-time intelligence rather than periodic research.

Synthetic data, predictive modeling, and automated analytics will become core enterprise capabilities, reshaping how organizations understand and respond to markets.

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Strategic Takeaway for Decision-Makers

The AI-based research services market is no longer an extension of traditional research—it is a fundamental shift toward intelligence-as-a-service. Companies that invest in AI ecosystems, scalable platforms, and predictive capabilities will lead the next decade of market innovation.

Organizations that fail to transition risk falling behind in an environment where speed, accuracy, and insight depth define competitive advantage.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

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SOURCE Future Market Insights