AI becomes a key focus with 16% of enterprise IT budgets, Omdia survey finds

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Omdia research has revealed a significant increase in enterprise IT department spending on AI. Omdia's recently published IT Enterprise Insights Survey, that gathers feedback from over 6,500 senior IT decision-makers worldwide, shows that nearly 16% of enterprise IT budgets will be spent on AI initiatives, including hardware, software, cloud, services, and staffing.

Omdia IT Enterprise Insights Business Challenges

"AI's 16% share of the total IT budget marks a significant shift in IT investment priorities, a change of rare magnitude," commented Cem Nurkan, Research Director for Enterprise Technology, Omdia.

The survey results also provide insights on how enterprises plan to leverage AI. "As organizations advance their digital transformation and modernization efforts, AI plays a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experiences— two of the top challenges identified by the survey," explained Josh Builta, Senior Director for Enterprise Business Applications, Omdia.

The survey also suggests overall IT budgets are set to increase, with 75% of respondents expecting a rise in their organization's IT spending over the next year. This development, coupled with the growing focus on AI investment, underscores a substantial opportunity for technology vendors.

"Vendors aligning their AI offerings to customers priorities should capitalize on these expanding budgets. This level of planned investment creates room for new, innovative approaches that could bypass existing challenges and unlock new value," added Nurkan.

The Omdia IT Enterprise Survey gathers feedback from IT decision-makers across the globe, offering tech vendors a clear view of customer investment priorities, challenges, and the processes and technologies they use. Read more in Omdia's IT Enterprise Insights: IT Drivers and Technology Priorities – 2025, IT Enterprise Insights: AI – 2025 and IT Enterprise Insights: IT Spending & Sourcing – 2025 (subscription required).

