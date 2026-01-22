AI Breakthroughs Make Estate Probate EASY

Award-winning $199 service revolutionizes probate with step-by-step estate settlement guidance and easy-to-use estate accounting

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateExec™, the leading online software for estate executors and their lawyers , has added significant new AI capabilities to its flagship offering, now adding automatic will and trust analysis to help users understand intended beneficiaries and bequests, then seamlessly integrating that information into the estate settlement process (including distribution planning and estate accounting).

EstateExec can automatically analyze the will as part of the probate process EstateExec provides step-by-step probate instructions for your specific estate

While 95% of commercial and government-sponsored AI projects continue to fail (see MIT Report), cost more than expected, and face lengthy delays (see Alaska Probate Bot Project), EstateExec has successfully integrated AI into its award-winning software in a way that helps average consumers and probate lawyers alike, making things easier regardless of experience level.

"There's a rush to try to use AI to solve everything" says Dan Stickel, CEO of EstateExec, "and it's easy enough to hook up a modern LLM and ask it to analyze a document. Where things get tricky is in trying to ensure the utility and the accuracy of that analysis, and in trying to create a user workflow where everything works together easily and seamlessly. It's been our mission for over 10 years to ease the burden of probate ‒ and estate settlement in general ‒ and this new capability is yet another big step forward. While other companies struggle to actually deliver results usable in the real world, we continue to make things EASY for our users."

Overall, EstateExec automatically creates step-by-step detailed guidance for settling a given estate (or trust), and provides easy-to-use estate accounting (including automated bank transaction download). It can save hundreds of hours of effort and thousands of dollars… not to mention minimizing potential errors and providing peace of mind.

Of course, this guidance and accounting depend on the information users enter into the online software, and this new capability short-circuits the effort required by automatically extracting the information directly from the source material… often with a better understanding than the average executor.

EstateExec is free to try, and costs only $199 (one-time fee per estate), with volume discounts available. Professional organizations can also manage all their estates via the included overall estate dashboard.

ABOUT EstateExec: Founded in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors and their lawyers, and was named Best Executor Software in North America. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way estates are administered and settled, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit www.EstateExec.com.

