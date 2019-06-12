AI bringing families closer together

"We're using AI to connect generations of families," says Srirajasekhar "Bobby" Koritala, the CEO of Bodaty, "We make it easy for grandparents to share their life stories and their wisdom with their families by using either their smartphone app or calling a phone number to talk with our AI bot."

In Popopmomom, the AI bot conducts a verbal interview, asking questions about life topics such as childhood, education, love, family, career, experiences, and habits. After the interview is complete, a biography is automatically composed and stored in the app, which can then be shared with family. On the flip side, the family uses Kiddoflock to collect their loved ones' biographies into a library of family memories.

"Genealogy apps and sites give you the blueprint of a families' history, while Popopmomom and Kiddoflock add color and context to complete the picture of a families' story," says Koritala, "It's the perfect Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas and Holiday Gift."

Popopmomom lets everyone get started with a personal biography, with the AI based approach costing at least 250 times less than an in-person biographer.

https://youtu.be/F1_A6Lvvte0

https://youtu.be/K9o0O7gyFZg

Bodaty

Bodaty is committed to disrupting the status quo. We are developing new platforms and apps for shoppers to buy from stores near where they are, payment systems that make it easy to pay and share expenses, family sharing apps that let grandparents share their life stories with future generations, and other such technology solutions that dramatically change the world. We utilize tools such as Google Cloud Platform, AWS, AI and Machine Learning, Conversational UIs, Electron Microscopy, and other cutting-edge technologies in our products and services, to improve everyday life. To learn more visit www.bodaty.com .

Youtube Channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPUzaHN8R_DX6DfYtAmgD4g

SOURCE Bodaty

Related Links

https://bodaty.com/

