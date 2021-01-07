AI Cancer Diagnostics Leader Ibex Medical Analytics Expands to the Americas with Appointment of Joel Duckworth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, today announced the creation of a United States subsidiary and the appointment of Joel Duckworth, an accomplished veteran of the digital pathology market, as its Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas.

Joel comes to Ibex with over 15 years of experience in digital pathology. Most recently, he was Director of Commercial Operations at Philips Digital and Computational Pathology in Asia Pacific where he led cross-regional teams for new market entry and expansion of existing markets. Prior to Asia, he led commercial teams in the US and spearheaded the acquisition of the first US customers. Based out of Seattle, Joel will lead Ibex's commercial activities for the US, Canada and Latin America focusing on revenue growth and acceleration of its customer pipeline.

"I am very excited to join the Ibex team at a defining point in the company's growth strategy," said Joel Duckworth. "Ibex has achieved important milestones recently, and is leading with worldwide commercial deployments of AI. I am looking forward to furthering Ibex's expansion in the Americas, at a time when physicians and providers are becoming ever more aware of the clinical benefits and economic value of AI-augmented diagnostics."

"We are delighted to have Joel join the Ibex team and will certainly benefit from his unrivalled knowledge and experience of the global pathology industry," said Stuart Shand, Chief Commercial Officer at Ibex. "The Americas is a focus market for Ibex in 2021. Joel's leadership augments the recent additions of Dr. David Shulkin and Joe Robinson to our advisory board, and we look forward to supporting our customers transition to an AI-empowered workflow for pathology."

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen Prostate and Galen Breast are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com.

