AI Candelaria (Spain), S.A. Announces Upsize Of Previously Announced Tender Offer For Its 7.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

MADRID, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Candelaria (Spain), S.A., a capital stock corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of the Kingdom of Spain (the "Issuer") and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (the "Purchaser") today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offer by the Purchaser to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") certain of the Issuer's outstanding 7.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"), the Purchaser has increased the maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes that may be purchased in the Tender Offer from US$350,000,000 to US$375,000,000 (the "Maximum Tender Amount"). The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 26, 2021 (as supplemented by the Supplement to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 5, 2021 and as amended by this press release, the "Statement"). Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Statement.

The table below identifies the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and Consents delivered in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 7, 2021 (the "Early Tender/Consent Deadline"):

Notes CUSIP / ISIN Numbers Outstanding Principal Amount Prior to Tender Offer(1) Maximum Tender Amount Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered and related Consents received(2) Balance of Maximum Tender Amount Available until Expiration Time Aggregate Principal Amount of Consents Received (without related Tenders)(2) 7.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 Rule 144A: 001355AA4 / US001355AA49 Regulation S: E0R75QAA6 / USE0R75QAA61 US$750,000,000 US$375,000,000 US$562,198,000 US$0 US$104,925,000

(1) As of April 23, 2021. Upon settlement of the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase on a pro rata basis on the Initial Settlement Date, US$375,100,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding. (2) As of the Early Tender/Consent Deadline, as reported by the Information Agent and Tabulation Agent for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

In addition, the Issuer and the Purchaser announced that the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will now expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 24, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Purchaser in its sole discretion (the "Expiration Time"). Except for the amendments described in this press release, all other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation remain unchanged.

As previously announced, as of Early Tender/Consent Deadline, the Purchaser received Consents representing at least a majority in principal amount of the Notes (excluding any Notes owned by the Issuer or its affiliates). Consequently, the Issuer executed the supplemental indenture to the Indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") effecting the Proposed Amendments on May 7, 2021. The Supplemental Indenture became effective upon its execution and delivery by the Issuer, the trustee and the collateral agents, but provides that the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until the Issuer has paid the Consent Payment (as defined below) in full.

Consideration

The consideration for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Statement (the "Tender Offer Consideration") and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is US$1,105 for each US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Statement, the Purchaser is also offering to pay the Early Tender Payment (as defined below) to each holder of Notes (each, a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders") who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) its Notes and thereby validly delivered (and did not validly revoke), at or prior to the Early Tender/Consent Deadline, its consent to the Proposed Amendments. The Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Payment, including the Consent Payment (as defined below), is referred to as the "Total Consideration." The "Early Tender Payment" is an amount in cash equal to US$50 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, which includes an amount in cash equal to US$2.50 (the "Consent Payment") for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered by such Holder and accepted by the Purchaser for purchase in the Tender Offer.

Because the Maximum Tender Amount set forth in the table above has been exceeded, if the Purchaser accepts for purchase the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender/Consent Deadline, the Purchaser expects that any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be subject to proration and does not expect to purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender/Consent Deadline.

Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the date on which such Notes are purchased.

Conditions

The Purchaser may amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law.

This Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made in connection with an offering of new notes (the "New Notes") by the Issuer (the "New Notes Offering"). The Tender Offer is subject to and conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Statement.

The Issuer has consented to the Purchaser making the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation. It is intended that the Notes purchased by the Purchaser in the Tender Offer will be exchanged by the Purchaser with the Issuer for New Notes issued in the New Notes Offering. The Issuer may give priority to those investors tendering with Unique Identifier Codes in connection with the allocation of New Notes. However, no assurances can be given that any Holder that tendered Notes will be given an allocation of New Notes at the levels it subscribed for, or at all.

Settlement

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, and to the Purchaser's right to amend, extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, the Purchaser expects that payment for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Tender/Consent Deadline and accepted by the Purchaser will be made on a business day the Purchaser selects promptly following both the Early Tender/Consent Deadline and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummation of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, which is expected to be May 12, 2021 (subject to change without notice).

Other

The Issuer has retained Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. to serve as the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Tender Offer or the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800) 820-1653 (toll-free) or (212) 538-2147 (collect); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4087 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4087 (collect); and/or SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at (888) 868-6856 (toll-free) or [email protected].

The Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation is D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the Information Agent and Tender Agent, banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550, and others may call (800) 967-5019 (toll-free) or email [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. In addition, this press release is not a solicitation of Consents to the Proposed Amendments. The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made only pursuant to the Statement.

None of the Purchaser, the Issuer, any Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent, the Information Agent, the Tender Agent, the Tabulation Agent or any trustee, paying agent, transfer agent or collateral agent, makes any recommendation as to whether or not Holders should tender their Notes or provide their Consents.

The Tender Offer does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

In any jurisdiction where the securities, blue sky or other laws require tender offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, or any affiliates thereof, are so licensed, the Tender Offer will be deemed to have been made by any such Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, or such affiliates, on behalf of the Issuer.

The New Notes to be offered pursuant to the New Notes Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "will," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "seek," "intend," "estimate," "potential" and "assumes," among others. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements about the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation and the New Notes Offering. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, the Issuer's business involves numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Issuer, which could result in the Issuer's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the Issuer's business, financial condition, results of operation, liquidity and prospects.

