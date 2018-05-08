AI CEO/Founder Bruce Molloy to Present "This Race is Non-Linear - What Every Business Leader Needs to Know About Artificial Intelligence" at Disrupt NNJ

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a non-linear race, and those who don't start now will fall further behind," says Artificial Intelligence company founder and serial entrepreneur Bruce Molloy.

In a presentation intended for corporate board directors, managers and employees, Molloy, Chief AI Officer of SpringBoard.ai, will explain why AI is suddenly progressing so quickly after decades of false starts.

Covered in the talk will be 9 practical imperatives that "Every Business Leader Should Know About AI." These include: Initial AI immersion; Taking a deep dive into one's industry; Getting the right talent; Connecting across the organization – no silos; Finding trusted advisors; Implementing an AI data strategy; Thinking Innovatively; Thinking about the AI plus human collaboration; and Starting NOW!

Molloy's Disrupt NNJ talk will be held on Thursday, May 10th from 5:30pm to 9:00pm EDT at The Atrium, 100 Campus Drive, Florham Park, NJ. You are invited to cover; to attend, please visit www.lds.com/disruptnnj.

"We find business leaders often don't speak the same language as AI practitioners yet that is exactly what is needed – experts who can bridge the gaps in understanding, and help demystify AI for corporate and board leaders. This competency will assure that as organizations and a society we make the very best use of the powerful capabilities artificial intelligence has to offer, now and in the future," says Molloy.

About Disrupt NNJ

The Northern New Jersey chapter of Disrupt is part of a non-profit international network of meet-ups designed to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing with a focus on innovative practices in talent, culture, and technology.

About SpringBoard.ai

SpringBoard.ai is a nimble team of world-class experts who bridge the gap between executive management and AI/Data Science. This new era of Data and AI threatens to create a divide between companies that use AI, and those that do not. To help companies succeed we provide business intelligence, strategy, training, planning, and implementation. In addition to deep knowledge of AI, our experts have real-world experience in their respective industries, in business and in corporate leadership. springboard.ai

