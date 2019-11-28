AI Chipset Market Size Worth $59.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 33.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence chipset market size is expected to reach USD 59.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2019 to 2025. An Artificial Intelligence chipset is built on the concept of adding a dedicated component in an electronic device, to execute Machine Learning tasks. In addition, an increased amount of data has led to the need for high-speed processors and faster computing, which is addressed by incorporating Artificial Intelligence into the set of electronic components. For instance, Apple has implemented a neural engine in its A11 Bionic chip's GPU to speed-up the third-party applications. With the growing implementation of AI in smartphones and other smart devices, the growth in the market has been boosted.

Key suggestions from the report:

A considerable surge in smart home and smart city development is anticipated to create a broad potential for manufacturers in the Artificial Intelligence chip market.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence using Machine Learning and Deep Learning with a set of electronic components is estimated to remain a substantial growth opportunity for the market. Prominent companies as IBM Corporation are significantly involved in the integration of new Artificial Intelligence capabilities such as natural language dialogue and storytelling in their AI chipset tools.

Market players are focusing on providing advanced set of electronic components, which provides advanced features, such as visual intelligence for better recognition and differentiation of locations, spaces, and objects.

Key market players are considering partnerships and acquisition of start-ups providing innovative products to expand their outreach in the market.

The key competitors in the market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Google Inc.; Intel Corporation; Baidu, Inc.; Graphcore; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Adapteva, Inc.; Mythic; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Xilinx Inc.

With the rise in Artificial Intelligence applications ranging from smartphones to the automobile industry, the adoption of AI-enabled chipsets has been noted considerably. In addition, the adoption of smart homes and smart cities is directly influencing the AI chipset market's growth by providing numerous opportunities. High demand in high-speed processors due to increased data complexity is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence chipset is being adopted rapidly in the consumer electronics industry owing to the rising demand for faster processors. New types of hardware/semiconductor accelerators are being introduced with the rapid evolution in Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning and Deep Learning. AI has been introduced to almost every industry and majorly in consumer electronics, which has come up with numerous opportunities in the semiconductors industry. Growing demand for faster computing processors with reduced operational and maintenance costs has certainly boosted the AI chipset market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence chipset market based on chipset type, workload domain, computing technology, vertical, and region:

AI Chipset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

CPU



GPU



FPGA



ASIC



Others

AI Chipset Workload Domain Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Training



Inference

AI Chipset Computing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud AI Computing



Edge AI Computing

AI Chipset Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Healthcare



Manufacturing



Automotive



Retail & E-Commerce



Marketing



Consumer Electronics



BFSI



Others

AI Chipset Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

