AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices Global Market Report 2022: IoT will represent over 81% of the entire AI Chipsets market by 2027

Select Report Findings:

More than 87% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

United States will generate over $16.7 billion USD by 2027

will generate over by 2027 Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area

IoT will represent over 81% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2027

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 94% of the entire AI chipsets market

The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 87% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 61% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2027. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.



Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data, predict actionable insights and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.



Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Research Overview



3.0 AI Chipsets Introduction



4.0 Technologies, Solutions, and Markets



5.0 Company Analysis



6.0 AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Adapteva Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AIBrain Inc.

Alibaba Group

Almotive

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

AnotherBrain

Apple Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Barefoot Networks

Bitmain Technologies Inc.

BrainChip Holdings

Broadcom Corporation

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

Cerebras Systems

Chipintelli

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

DeePhi Tech

Dell EMC

Facebook

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Vision Inc.

Graphcore

Groq

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Habana

Horizon Robotics

HPE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kalray

Kneron

Knuedge Inc.

Koniku

KRTKL Inc.

LG Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Megvii

Mellanox Technologies

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Mythic

NEC Corporation

Nervana Systems

Nokia

NovuMind

Numenta Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockchip

Rohm Semiconductor

SambaNova Systems

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

SenseTime

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

SK Telecom

Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)

STMicroelectronics

Synopsys Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Tenstorrent Inc.

Tesla (DeepScale)

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thinci

ThinkForce

Toshiba Corporation

Vathys

VeriSilicon Limited

Wave Computing

Western Digital

XILINX Inc.

ZTE Corporation

