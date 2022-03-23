AI Claim & Risk Management Saves Millions As Thrive Partners With Mobotory Technologies

Thrive restaurant group has partnered with Mobotory Technologies to implement an end-to-end claim workflow through Mobotory's AI-driven SaaS platform. The platform manages loss, risk, and underwriting for insurance claims in hospitality, retail, medical, industrial, and other industries.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mobotory's technology is helping us better serve our people by improving the transparency, efficiency and management of safety practices in our restaurants. Their suite of technology services has improved our data-based decision-making creating faster response times and has enabled us to measure our performance in ways that have not been possible with other technology and processes we've used. We've been impressed with the accuracy of their algorithms, and the visibility we now have around risks and costs. Overall, Mobotory is helping us improve safety and as an added benefit is lowering our costs too. We believe in investing in technology like Mobotory to enable better and safer operations."

Mobotory's advanced machine learning spans the full claim process from incident data capture and claim analysis to resolution. The tools integrate advanced AI algorithms, notification, loss prediction, and cost factors, with likely settlement outcomes clearly visualized on user-tailored management dashboards. This complete claim workflow will enable rich insight, allowing for accurate risk prediction, mitigation, and management.

"Our goal is to future-proof companies with machine learning technology to ensure accurate decision making when it comes to assessing risks," said Jon Stevenson, CEO of Mobotory. "We are thrilled to take these steps with Thrive and look forward to supporting their operational goals."

Mobotory's AI technology will be deployed in all of Thrive's restaurants and will deliver rapid actionable knowledge and deep insight into Workers' Comp and General Liability risk, reducing losses, identifying & mitigating cost factors, and supporting safety improvements.

About Thrive

Thrive Restaurant Group is a dynamic and growing 50-year-old restaurant business that believes in making a difference in the communities they serve and in the lives of their people. Based in Wichita, Kansas, thrive operates four brands (Applebee's, Carlos O'Kelly's, HomeGrown and Peace Love and Pie) in 100 restaurants across 13 states with a team of over 5,000 people. For more on Thrive: https://www.thriverestaurantgroup.com

About Mobotory Technologies

Mobotory, a leading Insuretech AI company for commercial insurance, revolutionizes the efficiency and accuracy in business decision-making with its advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platform. Mobotory connects many blue-chip clients, such as Arthur J. Gallagher, Allianz, and McDonalds, helping them make and save millions of dollars in the process. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Mobotory has additional offices in Barcelona, Spain, Alabama and Indiana. For more information on Mobotory's products and services go to https://mobotory.com

