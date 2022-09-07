AI Collaborative Sensing Solutions Provider MatrixSpace Appoints Nihar Nanda PhD Head of AI Products

Leads AI product development for groundbreaking AI-enabled sensors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently launched MatrixSpace announces the appointment of AI and machine learning expert Nihar Nanda PhD as Head of AI Products, responsible for AI product development. In this role he will lead the development of AI for networked radar.

Nihar brings a track record of developing AI and Machine Learning applications at-scale. Most recently he was VP, ML and AI at Parallel Wireless and before that Chief Technologist for cloud and big data at Dell Technologies.

MatrixSpace is addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing solutions. Real-time edge-based sensing with AI enables smart sensors to visualize and identify objects, their distance and speed, and collect and report that data in real-time, just like a human. MatrixSpace integrates feeds from sensors for instant situational awareness, day or night. This ability to combine industry leading sensing technologies with AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough with multiple vertical applications. The goal is to bring these technologies to new markets at a disruptive price, size and performance point.

Nihar joins an impressive US-based leadership team from the RF, radar, AI, and autonomy sectors. This includes: co-founder and executive chair Greg Waters; co-founder and chief scientist Dr José Martínez Lorenzo; Chief Revenue Officer Lori DeMatteis; VP Autonomous Systems Matthew Kling; and VP of RF and Radar Systems Dan Nobbe.

Quote from Greg Waters , executive chair, MatrixSpace

"The opportunity to unleash the power of AI across the full range of sensing capabilities and turn it into an intelligent platform is only the beginning. Nihar brings a robust understanding of the potential of where we can take our next steps and how we can support customer requirements today and into the future. I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."

Quote from Nihar Nanda , Head of AI/ML MatrixSpace

"MatrixSpace recognizes sensory perception will be at the core of the ability for autonomous systems to mimic human capabilities. The confluence of optical, radar, RF, networking and real-time AI unleash endless possibilities for sensing not seen before. I'm excited to be part of the impressive MatrixSpace team as we roll out new solutions to the global marketplace."

