AI Commerce Inc. Announces 2024 Sushi Hackathon in Silicon Valley Featuring Generative AI Innovation

Top talent from Stanford , UC Berkeley, and GAFAM come together to drive transformative innovation in business through generative AI.

Audrey Tang , Taiwan's Digital Minister, will deliver the keynote address.

Winners will receive $30,000 , a sushi experience by renowned Japanese chef, and a study trip to Japan .

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Commerce Inc. (Headquarters: Palo Alto, CA; CEO: Jun Horata) has announced the 2024 Sushi Hackathon, to be held in Silicon Valley on November 3rd. This event will gather top talent to showcase cutting-edge AI-driven solutions using generative AI, designed to improve productivity and tackle complex business challenges across various industries.

Global Talent to Compete in Generative AI Innovation

The Sushi Hackathon will feature student teams from Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and others, along with junior engineers from global leaders like Google, Meta, and Amazon. With only 20 slots, over 280 teams have applied, demonstrating strong interest in the intersection of AI and business. Participants will collaborate in a highly competitive setting to revolutionize business efficiency and showcase the potential of AI technology.

Audrey Tang to Share Insights on the Future of AI and Society

A key highlight of the Sushi Hackathon will be a keynote address by Audrey Tang, Taiwan's digital policy leader, renowned for her expertise in programming and policy, which has made her a prominent figure in AI and digital innovation. Tang's speech will delve into how AI technology can transform societies and shape the future, inspiring to both participants and attendees.

Winners to Be Rewarded with an Exclusive Sushi Experience

In addition to prize money and the prestige of winning, the Sushi Hackathon's top team will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime sushi dinner crafted by Chef Yuichi Arai, flown in from Japan for this special occasion. This unique reward aims to celebrate the team's AI innovation while offering them a memorable, creative culinary journey.

About AI Commerce inc.

AI Commerce Inc. is a U.S.-based retail DX and e-commerce platform with a global presence. Leveraging generative AI, the company delivers cutting-edge omnichannel solutions by integrating Silicon Valley's technology, Japan's production expertise, and India's system development strengths. The company leads transformative innovation in brand e-commerce, reshaping profit models and driving economic growth across Southeast Asia, India, and beyond.

