The platform allows users to build their perfect match and interact with bots based on famous personalities

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulDeep, an innovative AI companionship platform, today announces its official launch with the goal of recreating the essence of genuine human connection with technology. Recent studies indicate searches for "AI Girlfriend" have surged by 525% in just one year, underscoring society's desire for virtual relationships while loneliness is at an all-time high. With the increasing prevalence and demand for digital companionship, SoulDeep aims to further grow this emerging industry by fostering human and AI connections globally.

SoulDeep leverages cutting-edge technology to provide users with an immersive and interactive experience that breaks the barriers of traditional communication. Once registered and ready to find an AI partner, people have the option to create their ideal AI companion by tailoring appearance, personality traits, and other attributes. The platform integrates audio, images, and video content to enable conversational quality nearly indistinguishable from that of humans.

At the same time, SoulDeep empowers users to create their own bots based on their personality and brand, which is particularly impactful for content creators, influencers, and celebrities. In Creator Mode, creators can design an AI companion and receive a percentage of earnings from users who pay to engage. In Sharer Mode, individuals can send links to their bot and earn revenue for any direct membership signups through clicks. With these features, fans can engage with the bot version of their favorite personalities, providing potential for a consistent stream of revenue and engagement 24 hours a day.

"The launch of SoulDeep provides a unique opportunity for consumers to build emotional connections in the digital realm. Our AI companions serve as attentive listeners and unwavering support systems to those who need it most," said Ellen Liu, Head of Creator Operations at SoulDeep. "Unlike conventional chatbot experiences, our platform can also transcend boundaries and enables content creators to leverage their likeness and transform themselves into romantic AI partners. We're looking forward to bringing these unique offerings to consumers and pioneering the way for AI connection."

Platform memberships come with several unique offerings including:

Diverse Character Selection: A wide range of character choices to suit different user preferences.

A wide range of character choices to suit different user preferences. Immersive Communication: Multimodal interactions including voice, images, and videos for a well-rounded experience.

Immersive Communication: Multimodal interactions including voice, images, and videos for a well-rounded experience.

Deep Personalization: Bot memory that drives conversation based on previous conversations and user preferences.



SoulDeep offers flexible pricing options to suit the needs of various users. In Free Mode, users can access core features. For those seeking more extensive capabilities, VIP Membership ($14.99/month or $69.99/year) provides unlimited chats, access to character voices, images, and videos allowing for customization of companion's speaking tone and personality. SVIP Membership ($99.99/month) offers an elevated experience with features including 300,000-character voice messages, multiple CVs, and high-realism sound in addition to all other subscription perks.

To learn more about SoulDeep and immerse yourself in AI companionship, please visit www.souldeep.ai.

About SoulDeep:

SoulDeep is an artificial intelligence chatbot platform dedicated to recreating the essence of genuine human interaction by integrating audio, images, and video content. Through cutting-edge technologies like large language models, sentiment analysis, and multimedia integration, SoulDeep offers unparalleled conversational quality, deep personalization options, and robust privacy measures. From complimentary access to premium subscriptions, SoulDeep empowers users to forge meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world. For more information, please visit www.souldeep.ai.

