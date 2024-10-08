AI Company AINGENS Enters the Life Sciences Software Solutions Market to Support Scientific Content Creators and Researchers

Innovative startup unveils its vision to streamline scientific communication and accelerate time to content delivery with fit-for-purpose AI platforms

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AINGENS (pronounced "Engines"), a pioneering AI software company founded by life sciences expert Dr. Ome Ogbru, today announced the launch of its operations.

AINGENS, which stands for AI Narrative Generation and Engagement Solutions, was established to address the growing need for efficient, accurate, and scalable content creation and engagement tools in the life sciences industry.

The company specializes in fit-for-purpose AI solutions that are accessible, easy to deploy, and scalable for organizations of all sizes. AINGENS' approach focuses on bringing AI-powered narrative generation and customer engagement to the forefront, enabling professionals to create and disseminate contextually rich, accurate content that meets rigorous industry demands.

"AINGENS is more than just another AI company," said Dr. Ogbru, Founder and CEO of AINGENS. "Our mission is to revolutionize how scientific content is generated and communicated. By democratizing access to comprehensive AI solutions, we believe we can provide access to everyone and significantly reduce the time and resources required for deploying AI capabilities company-wide."

AINGENS is set to release MACg (Medical Affairs Content Generator), an innovative AI-driven content generation platform for life sciences professionals. Scheduled to launch this fall, MACg integrates with PubMed and other tools to assist in creating a wide range of scientific materials, from research articles and continuing medical education (CME) materials to medical information letters and content for presentations. The platform helps professionals in the life sciences industry use AI in their content development processes.

"Our approach is different because we're not just focused on data analysis or enterprise-only solutions," Dr. Ogbru added. "With MACg, we're creating a platform that will fundamentally change how life sciences professionals approach content creation, making it easier to produce precise, high-quality material that resonates with diverse audiences."

The upcoming release of AINGENS' MACg platform is highly anticipated. Industry analysts predict that AI tools like MACg could slash scientific writing time by up to 50%, freeing researchers to focus on core scientific work. While many firms recognize the potential of generative AI, few have found solutions tailored to their needs.

AINGENS is actively collaborating with life sciences professionals to fine-tune its offerings. The company aims to deliver AI tools that surpass user expectations and plans to broaden its product line to further support scientific engagement.

For more information about AINGENS and its AI-powered solutions, please visit www.AINGENS.com

About AINGENS

AINGENS (AI Narrative Generation and Engagement Solutions) is an AI software company dedicated to transforming scientific content creation and engagement in the life sciences industry. Founded in 2024 by Dr. Ogbru, a veteran in the life sciences field, AINGENS develops accessible, fit-for-purpose AI tools that address the unique challenges scientific teams face. With a relentless focus on innovation and excellence, AINGENS aims to revolutionize how life sciences organizations produce content and share knowledge.

Contact: Media Relations, AINGENS, [email protected]

SOURCE AINGENS