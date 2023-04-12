AI Company Evisort Wins 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Evisort Customer Support Team Recognized for Educating and Empowering Customers to Achieve More with AI for Contracts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, finance and sales operation teams worldwide, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Evisort empowers enterprises and growing companies alike to transform their business with AI-powered contract analytics and contract lifecycle management. The company uses its proprietary AI – which ingests and analyzes up to 450,000 contracts per day – to help organizations gain value even faster by creating a complete, intelligent contract repository in days, not months.

As the company continues to focus on the future of connected contract data, Evisort recently introduced advanced OCR that recognizes multilingual handwriting and typed text, presignature AI for contract negotiations and generative AI that drafts, redlines and negotiates contracts automatically.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Evisort as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

"We are so fortunate to have a collaborative, problem-solving, and compassionate customer services team at Evisort," said Rachael McBrearty, Chief Customer Officer at Evisort. "Our team leader, Stephen Berei, is a master of the art of customer service, and his team consistently delivers great experiences that inspire customer delight and loyalty."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Evisort www.evisort.com

Evisort offers the next generation of AI-powered contract intelligence. Evisort's AI platform for contract lifecycle management and analysis connects contract data, unlocks productivity, and delivers digital workflows that create great experiences across the enterprise. Powered by proprietary AI trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

