AI Company MATRIX Inc. Launches Gaussian VR Real Estate Property-viewing Service, Automatically Generating VR Environments from Smartphone Footage

- Addressing Labor Shortages in Real Estate Industry, Metareal Group Recruiting Partner Companies to Participate in Beta Release -

TOKYO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MATRIX Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "MATRIX"), a subsidiary of Metareal Corp., both headquartered in Tokyo's Chiyoda-ku, is pleased to announce that it has developed "Gaussian VR," a 3D real estate property-viewing solution leveraging Gaussian Splatting technology. Gaussian VR will be released as a limited beta version, and at the same time, the company has started recruiting interested companies to participate in the test program.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI2fl_64wXqnPC.png

Gaussian VR's image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI7fl_XJR6W1a2.png

Recording footage with smartphone and resulting 3D environment: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI4fl_6E20DcmN.png

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI8fl_246z5J1X.png

Explanatory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJBUQgvfgxg

Until now, VR real estate property viewing has been limited to stitching panoramic images together, and offers only "point movement at intervals of several meters." Gaussian VR uses Gaussian Splatting technology to construct the entire environment in 3D, allowing users to freely walk around the property. Moreover, it is an epoch-making solution that does not require specialized equipment and can be completed simply by recording footage using a typical smartphone. Uploaded footage is automatically generated into an immersive VR environment in as little as a few dozen minutes.

Conceptual image of potential buyers viewing properties in VR: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI3fl_4rj43YHp.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI6fl_uub7h5LY.png

Differences between Gaussian VR and Existing Online Real Estate Property-viewing Technologies:

Comparison of Gaussian VR with existing types of online property-viewing methods: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107827/202407193845/_prw_PI1fl_2ZHUXn0P.png

There will no longer be any need to visit multiple properties in person, and users will be able to view every detail without limitation, including scheduling, broker availability and location. Gaussian VR is a solution that dramatically innovates the work involved in conducting property viewings, and also provides solutions to alleviate issues such as labor shortages in the real estate industry. It offers advantages to all stakeholders, including sellers, agents, brokers and potential buyers.

MATRIX has released this limited edition of the beta version and is recruiting companies to participate in the free test. For details, please see the link below.

Gaussian VR beta test participation: https://www.matrix.inc/gvr-lp-beta

MATRIX develops innovative technologies such as digital twins, "Reality Metaverse" platforms and generative AI, and will continue to take on challenges together with partner companies to provide solutions to various industries.

Comment from Goushi Yonekura, CTO of Metareal Corp.:

"Gaussian VR is a groundbreaking AI technology that generates 3D environments very quickly. As a pioneer in Gaussian Splatting, we will continue to contribute to society through the advancement of technology with diverse industrial applications."

Comments from users:

"I have used other VR platforms, but this service is completely different. I was amazed at how much I could really walk around and view the property from virtually any angle. It is incredible how easy it was to record and upload footage with just a smartphone."

"Advanced state-of-the-art technology, but immersive and practical. Would definitely differentiate us as a company using advanced technology to attract potential buyers."

"Also works on a PC, so it can be used by potential buyers from anywhere."

"Likely reduces the burden and stress on sellers, and would allow us to differentiate ourselves from our competitors."

About Metareal Corp.

With the corporate vision of "eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps and all other obstacles," the company is ranked No. 1 in the Japanese domestic "translation market" in terms of "conversational AI and machine learning platforms." (Source: ITR)

AI development achievements: Translation AI, quarterly report AI, AI for pharmaceutical companies, game localization AI, etc.

Company name: Metareal Corp.

URL: https://www.metareal.jp/

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda-Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Representative Director Junichi Goishi

Established: February 2004

Business: Specialized document AI for specific industries

About MATRIX Inc.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of Metareal Corp. (formerly Rozetta). The company is engaged in the development of "Reality Metaverse" platforms and digital twin technologies using VR and AI.

Company name: MATRIX Inc.

URL: https://matrix.inc/

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda-Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Representative Director Junichi Goishi

Established: September 2020

Business: Development of "Reality Metaverse" platforms and digital twin technologies using VR and AI

