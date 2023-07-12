AI Consulting Services Global Market to 2028: Need for AI Consulting Services is Anticipated to Increase as Businesses use AI to Enhance Their Operations and Competitiveness

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI Consulting Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global AI consulting services market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2023-2028.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on service, technology, end user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of AI consulting services providers.

The report covers the market in the different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for AI consulting services in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of AI consulting services and includes the services and technology that support AI consulting services.

Artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services encompass a wide range of offerings designed to assist organizations in harnessing the power of AI technologies. AI consultants assist firms in driving and using AI and machine learning (ML) strategies, and development. AI consultants do not always offer exclusive software solutions; instead, experts assist companies in understanding ML solutions or in developing their own.

AI is gaining popularity among service providers because it allows them to communicate with clients. Additionally, technology can successfully meet the need for flexibility. Government business policies that are supportive and the rise of small companies with creative solutions are two things that are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the AI consulting services market.



The need for AI consulting services is anticipated to increase as businesses use AI to enhance their operations and competitiveness. AI consulting firms offer various services, from developing AI strategies to implementing and supporting AI solutions. Many new businesses are projected to enter the AI consulting services market, and established competitors are expected to enhance their product offerings over the forecast period.

Customers have placed greater demands on market players to provide more innovative and creative technologies. Schneider Electric revealed recent developments regarding offering off-the-shelf items for purposes and guiding clients toward cutting-edge AI technologies. The central AI center will assist customers in unlocking new capabilities for capturing insights, predicting, modeling, and making more agile decisions by merging the knowledge of Schneider Electric's 200+ AI professionals with its AI consulting services domain experience.



Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Adastra Corp.

Addo

Centric Consulting

Chatbots.Studio

Deloitte Consulting Llp

Elucidate

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Kyndryl Inc.

Report Includes

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for AI consulting services

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global AI consulting services market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of service, technology, end user sector, and region

Discussion of major growth drivers and challenges, technology updates, and various macroeconomic variables influencing the market for AI consulting services as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Identification of the key players operating in the market, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of the major global players operating in the global market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Types of Ai Consulting Services

Types of Ai Consulting Firms

Benefits of Ai Consulting

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Future of Ai in Consulting Services

Rise of Ai in Organizational Development

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of Covid-19 on the Ai Consulting Services Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

Market Opportunities

New Entrants in the Market

Increasing Partnership Among Market Leaders

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Type, Technology, and End-user

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 ESG Development

Key ESG Issues in the Ai Industry

Ai Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Concluding Remarks from Research

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1wljc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets