AI Content Detection Platform Content Guardian Launches to Public

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Guardian , the first AI content detection platform with eight built-in content checkers, announced its official launch today. Content Guardian integrates leading AI content detection systems into one powerful content-checking tool, providing unparalleled confidence in detecting AI-generated content.

The launch comes at a critical time as AI-generated content creates new challenges for publishers, content marketers and businesses. It's been projected that by 2025, 90% of the content available on the internet will be produced leveraging GenAI. Systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT have demonstrated the ability to produce remarkably human-like text on demand, making it increasingly difficult to detect if content is human or AI-written, exposing businesses to reputational and plagiarism risks. This trend has spilled into search engine optimization, prompting Google's March 2024 core update to reduce non-original content in Google Search Results by 40% .

Additionally, research has indicated that single content detection tools, when used independently, exhibit inconsistencies and false positives for detecting AI-generated content, reinforcing the importance of a comprehensive solution like Content Guardian.

Content Guardian compares content against multiple top AI content detection systems. Going beyond any single detection tool, it is the only platform that combines results from eight different AI detectors, providing an aggregated confidence score so users can determine if the content appears to be human or AI-written.

"There's a clear need for robust AI content detection as generative AI becomes more advanced and harder to detect," said Andrew Kirkcaldy, CEO and co-founder of Content Guardian. "Just relying on one AI system is no longer enough. With Content Guardian, you get the full picture. With eight integrated detectors, Content Guardian offers businesses the confidence to tackle this new landscape, providing an essential line of defense against AI-generated content risks."

Key features include:

Integration with eight leading AI content detectors

Aggregated confidence scoring

Native WordPress integration for seamless workflow

Sentence highlighter for sentence level checking

Web app for flexible content checking

Checker analytics and history

Four pricing plans are available based on usage needs like the number of words checked and the breadth of AI detection:

Creator Lite plan ( $29 /month) includes three AI checker engines and a 150,000-word limit

/month) includes three AI checker engines and a 150,000-word limit Creator plan ( $99 /month) includes three AI checker engines and a 500,000-word limit

/month) includes three AI checker engines and a 500,000-word limit Publisher/Portfolio plan ( $249 /month) includes six AI checker engines and a 600,000 word limit

/month) includes six AI checker engines and a 600,000 word limit Scale plan ( $549 /month) includes eight AI checker engines and a 750,000 word limit

Content Guardian is currently available as a trial program. Reviewers Programme users will help shape future features, and the first 50 trial users will receive a 40% discount on the Creator plan as a thank you. To register for the Reviewers Programme or learn more about Content Guardian and its AI detection capabilities, visit www.contentguardian.ai .

About Content Guardian

Content Guardian provides AI content detection through its innovative multi-checker platform. Combining leading AI content detectors, it offers confidence scoring and analysis to identify AI-generated text. Content Guardian was founded in 2024 and is based in Manchester, UK.

