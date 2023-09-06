AI Content Generation Market Size to Grow USD 5958 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 27.3% | Valuates Reports

News provided by

Valuates Reports

06 Sep, 2023, 11:03 ET

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Content Generation Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On-Premise), by Application (Large Corporation, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.


The global AI Content Generation market was valued at USD 1400 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5958 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of AI Content Generation Market:

Due to its capacity to expedite and automate the content creation process across numerous industries, the AI content generation industry is expanding quickly. AI systems can now produce high-quality and relevant content for marketing, consumer interaction, e-commerce, and other purposes while drastically lowering time and resource restrictions thanks to developments in natural language processing and machine learning. By enhancing productivity and scalability in content production, this technology lets companies fulfill the growing need for personalized and useful information, eventually fueling the AI Content Generation Market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AI CONTENT GENERATION MARKET:

The main advantage of AI is that it can produce content much more quickly than humans can. An article can be created by an AI tool quickly. To conduct all the research and write it would take a human writer significantly longer. When the number of articles is multiplied by the quick turnaround, an AI tool can generate a sizable amount of content. Additionally, AI supports language localization for diverse geographical contexts and may design social media with site-specific customization. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the AI Content Generation market.

The quality of information produced by artificial intelligence (AI) has substantially increased because of developments in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques. With the use of these technologies, AI systems can now recognize context, tone, and style, producing content that is more and more similar to that authored by humans. In order to retain their brand voice and tone across numerous media, firms might use AI-generated content. The market for AI content generation is driven by the demand for speed and scalability in content creation. Due to bottlenecks and delays, traditional content generation techniques frequently find it difficult to keep up with the quick pace of digital marketing. AI-driven solutions have the benefit of producing big amounts of content quickly, enabling organizations to take advantage of window-of-opportunity possibilities and keep a regular online presence. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the AI Content Generation market.

Cost-effectiveness is crucial to the development of this sector. The hiring and upkeep of a staff of content producers can be time- and resource-consuming. A more affordable option is provided by AI content generation systems, which eliminate the need for a huge content crew while yet maintaining a constant flow of content development. Businesses may scale up the personalization of their content thanks to AI content generation. AI systems may personalize content for each user by examining user information and preferences, increasing user engagement, and promoting conversions. In a digital environment that is becoming more and more competitive, personalized content is essential for creating deep connections with customers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the AI Content Generation market.

By automating product descriptions, reviews, and recommendations, the e-commerce industry benefits from AI content development. AI-generated content can help to effectively showcase products, improving customer understanding and increasing sales conversion rates.

AI content creators comb through countless web documents to gather knowledge. Generators identify keywords to enhance search engine optimization (SEO) by looking through all of these papers. The article writer may receive keyword suggestions from the AI tool. If an article uses these keyword ideas throughout and complies with the other requirements of being authoritative and authored by a person, it will rank better in search engine results.

AI CONTENT GENERATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The largest revenue came from North America. The market is growing as a result of major advantages such as enhanced user experience, greater content creation, more ranking keywords, time savings for content development, and rising investments in developed nations like the U.S. and Canada for using AI text generator technology.

Key Companies:

  • Jasper
  • Copysmith
  • Writesonic
  • Kafkai
  • Article Forge
  • Articoolo
  • Rytr
  • CopyAI
  • Peppertype
  • Surfer
  • GrowthBar
  • Scalenut
  • Outranking
  • Narrato
  • AI Writer
  • Closers Copy
  • OpenAI

