AI Data Warehousing Leader, Pyramart, Announces New Integration with Cloud Data Platform Snowflake

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramart LLC, the leading Artificial Intelligence Data Warehousing (AIDW) company, has partnered with data-platform-in-the-cloud company Snowflake, providing better ways to house and manage data warehouses easily and automatically.

This partnership will benefit both organizations because Pyramart and Snowflake complement one another. Pyramart makes data warehousing easy by completely automating the process of building and maintaining a data warehouse (their mantra is "No Data Warehousing Experience Required"), while Snowflake's powerful data platform as a service provides instant access to the data warehouses Pyramart builds and manages.

"Pyramart and Snowflake are like peanut butter and jelly," states Dan Bruns, founder of Pyramart. "Snowflake's data platform provides the solid database backend in the cloud that excels at running queries very quickly and at scale, and Pyramart takes care of the data warehouse architecture and maintenance bits: Type 2 Slowly Changing Dimensions, Facts, Star Schemas, Sentiment Analysis, 360 degree perspectives, and much more, built automatically using data warehousing best practices."

Snowflake's existing tools can be used on data as well, and the difference between those tools and Pyramart can sometimes confuse some potential customers. But as Bruns explains, "When people ask us how Pyramart is different from other tools out there, we provide the following illustration: Imagine your data warehouse is a painting. Using other data tools, you start with a blank canvas. If you're already a master painter, great! You can paint your own painting and take however long you'd like. But the rest of us aren't master painters. We need the painting to look beautiful, but be painted fast. In that regard, Pyramart's robots are like having your own, personal, Bob Ross, waiting for you to tell them what kind of picture you would like to see painted, and then they'll paint it for you very quickly. And on Snowflake, that happens even faster!"

In addition to Snowflake, Pyramart automatically builds its data warehouses inside of SQL Server (On-site or Azure), Teradata, Netezza, Oracle, Big Data (Hive or Impala), or Azure Synapse Analytics platforms. The flexibility of the solution is impressive, and Pyramart is always innovating to ensure it provides the best in Automated Data Warehousing.

In closing, Bruns says, "No matter if you're new to data warehousing or a seasoned Data Warehousing Professional, you'll be amazed at everything Pyramart has to offer. Contact us today at www.pyramart.com to take Pyramart for a free test drive with your data. You'll be happy you did!"

