AI Delivering 2.57 to 4.81 in Raw Score HCAHPS Improvement

WINDHAM, N.H., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HydraCor, a market leader in patient experience (PX) solutions, announced today that their AI assisted Patient Experience Platform, AdvoCor's 2020 "Getting More with Less (GMWL)" analysis report has been released and is available for free download.

The AdvoCor GMWL report is HydraCor's annual report out of the raw HCAHPS score impact measurement summarization. The report looks at trends in the inpatient PX industry and how the AI enhanced insights from AdvoCor have impacted current clients' HCAHPS scores and the correlation to Value Based Payments (VBP) from CMS.

Comparatives include:

Traditional Survey style patient rounding program will impact the top box patient perception results from 0.55 to 1.74 basis points, with a goal of 100% of patients seen.

AI-infused patient rounding platform will impact the top box patient perception results from 2.57 to 4.81 basis points, with a goal of 30% to 50% of the right patients seen at the right time with the right message.

Interested parties can learn more and download a free copy of the report by clicking link at the bottom of this page:

https://www.hydracor.net/getting-more-with-less

About HydraCor

HydraCor is recognized as a market leader in Value Based Payment ROI systems, focused on Patient Experience and Infection Prevention. HydraCor's mission is to optimize the operational workflows for healthcare organizations (HCOs) with the implementation of AI, leading to demonstratable gains in CMS scores and there by hard dollar ROI. HydraCor services over 300 HCOs in the U.S.

