AI Delivers Revenue Gains for 77% of Organizations, yet 63% Are Still Early in Their AI Journey

New Allego research reveals the impact AI has on revenue organizations while highlighting opportunities to scale AI across the revenue lifecycle and unlock greater business value.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today by Allego, Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement, reveals that AI is delivering measurable business impact across revenue organizations, with 77% of leaders reporting increased revenue from AI and 88% planning to increase AI investment over the next year.

Driving these results are gains organizations are seeing across the revenue lifecycle. According to the 2026 AI in Revenue Enablement Report, 84% say AI-driven coaching tools, including AI role play, have improved coaching quality, 83% report reduced onboarding time for new sales reps, 80% report improved sales rep effectiveness, and 73% say AI has shortened sales cycles.

The report also found that AI is reshaping marketing's role in revenue enablement. Eighty-seven percent of the leaders surveyed say AI has increased marketing's contribution to pipeline, and 53% say marketing plays a leading role in AI-driven enablement initiatives. Key among those initiatives is the ability to generate and adapt sales content, with 83% of marketing leaders saying AI helps them do that easier and faster.

As organizations expand their use of AI, the research highlights growing momentum around agentic AI. More than half (56%) of respondents report using or piloting AI systems that can recommend actions or execute tasks, such as generating content, assigning training, or triggering follow-up activities. These findings indicate that organizations are increasingly exploring more advanced AI capabilities beyond content generation and basic productivity applications.

Despite the positive results, the report found that most organizations are still in the early stages of AI maturity. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents report they are in the initial phases of adoption, suggesting significant opportunity remains to scale AI across workflows and operating models.

"The conversation has shifted from whether organizations should adopt AI to how effectively they can translate AI into business outcomes," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "The organizations seeing the greatest impact are using AI to help marketers create more relevant content, enablement teams scale coaching and onboarding, and sellers engage buyers more effectively. That requires AI that is practical — meaning use cases designed for strong user adoption, are cost effective, and can successfully scale over time. We are seeing our best customers accelerate their success with AI, and I am optimistic about AI amplifying team success going forward."

The report's findings reflect what many revenue organizations experience as they scale AI use across their teams.

"Early on, we focused on using AI to save time and automate routine tasks," said Kristin Krajewski, Sales Effectiveness Team Lead at Equitable. "Today, we use it to improve how our teams learn, coach, and engage with customers. As AI becomes more embedded in our workflows, we're seeing benefits that extend beyond productivity to impact performance across the revenue organization."

This year's results suggest revenue teams are entering a new phase of AI adoption. While they already see gains in coaching, content creation, content management, onboarding, and sales effectiveness, they must do more to realize AI's full potential. That means embedding AI into workflows and operating models rather than simply layering it onto existing processes.

The 2026 AI in Revenue Enablement Report is based on a survey of 318 revenue enablement leaders conducted by independent research agency TrendCandy. Respondents represent sales, marketing, enablement, and customer success teams across a range of industries.

To read the full 2026 AI in Revenue Enablement Report, visit allego.com.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading revenue enablement platform that sales, marketing, and enablement teams love, trust, and recommend. Across the customer lifecycle, Allego helps teams close deals, hit revenue goals, and stay aligned through change by making the next best action clear.

Allego brings learning, content, coaching, digital selling, and secure, practical AI directly into everyday workflows, helping teams act consistently and deliver results in complex selling environments. Customers report measurable impact, including up to 50 percent shorter sales cycles, 45 percent higher win rates, and significant reductions in software spend.

Allego is a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms and ranks number one on G2 for Ease of Use and Customer Satisfaction. Ninety percent of customers recommend Allego on Gartner Peer Insights, backed by a world-class NPS score and exceptional customer loyalty. An award-winning customer success team reinforces that loyalty through long-term partnership and accountability. Learn more at www.allego.com.

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