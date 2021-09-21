AI-Derived Inhibinol™ Leads the Way for Next Generation of Consumer Health Products

"The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty surrounding immune system health," said Chris Galliano, Chief Technology Officer of Skymount Medical. "AI-derived Inhibinol ™ is the first product of its kind, and a prime example of a smarter generation of dietary supplements, which we hope will empower people to take charge of and have more confidence in, their own health and wellness. In essence, you can think of Inhibinol ™ as a personal health shield."

Inhibinol™ was designed to be a highly effective blend of natural extracts, essential vitamins and minerals. The platform used to discover and develop Inhibinol™ is called DeepDrug™. By leveraging AI, DeepDrug™ can score and correlate millions of molecular combinations at a speed unattainable through traditional research methods.

The DeepDrug™ formulations are resulting in novel products, such as Inhibinol™, intended to help correct the vitamin/mineral imbalance in the body. Inhibinol™ also relies on familiar ingredients, such as ginseng and chamomile, to fight free radicals, which can negatively impact cellular function and overall immune health.

The LSU research team that created DeepDrug™ in 2012 is led by Supratik Mukhopadhyay, associate professor in the LSU Department of Computer Science and an expert on health applications of AI. To date, his discoveries have been awarded three U.S. patents, with at least four more currently pending.

"As researchers, we are proud of our growing partnership with Skymount," Mukhopadhyay said. "This is a great example of how companies and universities can work together to develop critical solutions and new products to benefit people all around the world."

Now available in the U.S., Inhibinol™ can be purchased online at www.inhibinol.com . Retail partners will be announced in the coming months.

About Inhibinol™

Inhibinol™, a product of Skymount Medical Holding Company U.S. Inc, is a patent-pending novel nutraceutical formulation that was created using DeepDrug™- an AI technology platform, licensed from Skymount Medical's research partner Louisiana State University.

Skymount Medical's mission is to be completely transparent with consumers in identifying the most effective nutraceuticals to improve and maintain health and wellness, and to accelerate the rapid discovery of better nutraceuticals and medicines through AI. To learn more about Inhibinol™, visit www.inhibinol.com . To learn more about Skymount Medical, visit www.skymountmed.com .

SOURCE Inhibinol