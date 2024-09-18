AI detection platform GPTZero releases authorship tools to preserve original writing

GPTZero's authorship tools deliver precise AI detection and technological guardrails for responsible AI usage. Post this

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly pervasive, poor-quality AI-content threatens information transparency on the internet and academic integrity in the classrooms. Unlike other AI detectors built by companies that profit off AI usage, like OpenAI and Grammarly, GPTZero's authorship tools center the company's mission to deliver precise detection and technological guardrails for responsible AI usage.

"Since launching the first AI detector in 2022, our mission to preserve what's human has become even more important in the face of ever increasing AI-generated content," says Edward Tian, CEO of GPTZero. "Businesses who stand to gain from generating the AI content have less incentive to invest in proper AI detection, while GPTZero has always put preserving originality first."

GPTZero's authorship tool is available as an integration in Google Docs, Google Classroom, and on GPTZero's platform. This product is free for both teachers and students to use this upcoming school year, and offers the following authorship and human writing verification tools in its product:

Built-in breakdown of AI-likely versus human words, sentences, and phrases across an entire document, categorized by AI, human, or mixed origin.

A teacher-approved AI tutor, where educators can preset limits for AI use according to pedagogical standards, and students can easily cite the usage of AI.

Comprehensive writing report for any document that includes time spent editing, number of editors, copy and paste history, and secure video playback to review typing patterns and behavior.

Shareable document reports to help writers validate their authenticity.

The GPTZero authorship tools were developed alongside involvement from educators across learning institutions, including the American Federation of Teachers, University of Louisiana system, and University of Virginia School of Education.

"GPTZero gives teachers in all stages of their career a voice in shaping new AI tools specifically for the classroom," said Catherine. "I am most enthusiastic about how [this authorship tool] gives teachers a seat at the table and elevates their insights with the goal of creating effective and accessible AI," said Catherine Brighton, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Student Affairs, at UVA.

For more on how to use GPTZero's authorship tools, visit gptzero.me.

About GPTZero

GPTZero is the first and one of the fastest-growing AI text detectors, with precise and in-depth results used by more than 3 million people, from educators, students, writers, to AI data labellers. GPTZero offers advanced AI text detection of all major large language models, from ChatGPT to Claude, Gemini, Llama and more. Learn more at www.gptzero.me

SOURCE GPTZero