AI Discovery Expo Online: Training Event for Church Leaders on June 27, 2023

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of pastors and church leaders from around the globe for the AI Discovery Expo Online, an unprecedented, entirely virtual event scheduled for June 27, 2023, from 8 AM EST to Midnight. This unique one-day expo is designed to help church leaders harness the power of generative AI technology in tangible and practical ways to meet their ministry goals. Pastors are encouraged to register their entire staff for the event at AIForChurchLeaders.com .

AI For Church Leaders Training Event. AI Discovery Expo Online on June 27, 2023.

The AI Discovery Expo Online offers a unique platform for church leaders to discover how they can utilize AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Jasper , MidJourney, and Magai, among other AI tools, to strategically enhance their ministry's content, productivity, and efficiency.

Kenny Jahng, author of " Unlock the Power of AI: The Ultimate ChatGPT Starter Guide " and facilitator of the AI For Church Leaders Facebook Group with over 3,000 members, assures attendees of practical over-the-shoulder demos that will showcase the effective and beneficial utilization of AI within church settings.

Jahng remarked, "Technology can be intimidating, and the pace of innovation in the Generative AI space is dizzying. We have structured this event to ensure that any church leader interested in AI can get up to speed without feeling overwhelmed by the topic."

The AI Discovery Expo Online is organized into four informative and practical tracks with dozens of practical sessions:

Track 1: Get Up To Speed With AI // Church leaders will learn foundational strategies for optimizing AI-generated results, including creating better AI chatbot prompts and setting up proper privacy controls.

Track 2: Leadership Topics Regarding AI Adoption // This track offers insights on leveraging AI for audience humanization, church safety detection, research, and cultivating trust as a church leader.

Track 3: Enhance Communications & Messaging with AI // Church leaders will discover ways to improve social media engagement, email conversations, video messaging, and essential ministry communication templates using AI.

Track 4: AI for Content Creation and Distribution // This track will present video sessions exploring methods to optimize sermon development, create engaging social media content, drive traffic to the church website, and utilize AI for multimedia artistry and design.

The AI Discovery Expo Online is more than just an event—it's a launching pad for church leaders to discover new methods of using AI for the greater good and implementing best practices. Jahng said, "We want every pastor to move from intimidation to innovation. The event brings accessible learning just a click away."

Attendees will leave equipped with actionable insights to help their churches flourish in reaching more people. Jahng added, "One of our biggest hopes for this event is that every church leader who attends will see that AI is not replacing the human touch, but it can amplify human potential."

Registration is free for all pastors and church staff (part-time and full-time). For more details about the AI Discovery Expo Online, visit the event website at http://www.aiforchurchleaders.com .

