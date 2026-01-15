AI-Driven Aerodynamic Platform AOX Showcased at CES 2026, Advancing Toward Public Beta in H1 2026

The platform demonstrates AI-assisted aerodynamic decision-making that complements existing CFD workflows across automotive development.

LAS VEGAS and YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AOX (Aerodynamic Optimization eXperience), an AI-driven aerodynamic design and optimization platform developed by ADRO Inc., was showcased at CES 2026. The platform demonstrated how artificial intelligence, combined with computational fluid dynamics (CFD), can enable faster and more informed aerodynamic decision-making throughout automotive development workflows, as AOX advances toward a public beta launch planned for the first half of 2026.

Porsche 992.1 GT3 equipped with AOX aerodynamic components, featuring a CFD-based aerodynamic visualization.

AOX enables real-time visualization and evaluation of airflow behavior during the early stages of vehicle development. By integrating AI-assisted guidance with CFD-based aerodynamic principles, the platform allows engineers and designers to explore aerodynamic trade-offs more efficiently—complementing existing CFD, simulation, and physical validation infrastructures rather than replacing them.

"AOX is designed to support faster aerodynamic decision-making without disrupting established CFD workflows," said Seunghyun Yoon, CEO of ADRO Inc. "By introducing AI-driven guidance earlier in the development process, teams can explore a broader range of design possibilities before committing to costly simulations or physical testing."

At CES 2026, AOX was presented through live demonstrations using real vehicle data, emphasizing production-relevant applications rather than conceptual simulations. The demonstrations illustrated how geometric changes influence airflow behavior in near real time, highlighting AOX's ability to bridge digital aerodynamic analysis with practical design decisions.

The exhibition featured both physical and virtual validation examples. A Porsche GT3 equipped with aerodynamically optimized exterior components showcased performance-focused aerodynamic development, while a truck scale model optimized for efficiency demonstrated how aerodynamic optimization can be applied to commercial and energy-conscious mobility solutions. Together, these contrasting use cases highlighted AOX's flexibility across diverse vehicle segments and aerodynamic objectives.

AOX is built on applied aerodynamic expertise accumulated through years of physical vehicle development and validated aerodynamic components. This foundation allows the platform to align AI-driven insights with real-world design constraints, manufacturing considerations, and implementation realities—addressing a long-standing gap between simulation outputs and executable aerodynamic solutions.

Throughout CES 2026, AOX attracted interest from automotive manufacturers, advanced engineering teams, and performance-focused organizations exploring next-generation aerodynamic development workflows. Multiple technical discussions are currently underway regarding potential evaluations and collaborative applications of AI-assisted aerodynamics.

AOX is currently operating in a closed beta phase, with a broader beta program scheduled for the first half of 2026. Industry partners and development teams can pre-register via the official AOX website to receive early access updates and participation opportunities.

SOURCE ADRO