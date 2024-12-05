AI Driven Asset Manager Liquidity Group Purchases 'Liquidity.com' Domain for 7 Figure Amount to Conclude Milestone Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record year of over $1 Billion dollars in capital committed to clients, AI-enabled Liquidity Group, the global $2.75B AUM asset manager specializing in growth-stage private credit, today announced the purchase of the "Liquidity.com" domain for a 7 figure amount. The acquisition accompanies an active year of investing globally for the firm with both private credit deals and for the first time, 5 late-stage equity investments across 26 different countries ranging from $5M at the lower end to $130M at the higher end.

Founded in 2018 by Ron Daniel and Oron Maymon, Liquidity Group has established itself as a leading AI-driven direct lender operating a multibillion-dollar portfolio globally, having facilitated transactions in the last 12 months with leading global tech companies such as InMobi, HungryPanda, Infra.Market, Trukker, Cohesity, Meesho and other. The firm is backed by leading financial institutions such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Spark Capital, IDB and others, and has raised multiple funds for growth-stage companies in the last year throughout the APAC and MENA regions.

"The purchase of the 'Liquidity.com' domain is an important stepping stone for the Liquidity brand," said Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquidity Group. "The term 'liquidity' has incredible significance within the industry and this domain was a highly sought-after asset. As we conclude a monumental year for the firm, we remain committed to offering high-growth companies tailored financing solutions with our signature speed and accuracy."

The domain traces back to the early nineties and had previously been held by a UK-based investment advisor, making it one of the longest-standing and unresolved online assets in the financial world. The acquisition underscores Liquidity Group's commitment to securing a premium online presence, enhancing its ability to connect with a diverse audience across industries and markets.

"2025 is shaping up to be a really exciting year," said Daniel. "We have a strong pipeline of deals and activity on the horizon that will further cement our position in the market as a premier provider of unique, data-driven capital solutions for our investors."

About Liquidity Group

Liquidity is the leading AI-driven direct lender globally. Our unique edge is our proprietary technology engine that powers our investment process from origination, underwriting through to exit. With over $2.75 billion in assets under management, Liquidity focuses on providing growth capital to technology companies globally, our process enabling fast and flexible financing that scales with them. Liquidity is backed by leading global financial institutions including Japan's largest bank, MUFG, Spark Capital and Apollo Global Management. For more information, visit www.Liquidity.com .

Media Contact:

For Liquidity Group

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

646-818-9051

SOURCE Liquidity Group