"AI Driven" Book Demystifies AI for Executives to Ensure Survival in the Age of Digital Darwinism

Key principles for successful AI integrations based on dozens of enterprise-scale implementations

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Ruzicka and Victor Shilo announce the launch of their book—AI Driven: Staying Alive in the Age of Digital Darwinism. Using five real-world examples of enterprise-scale implementations of various AI technologies, AI Driven addresses many questions posed by top executives that the authors have encountered throughout their careers.

The book AI Driven delivers the knowledge to thrive in the Age of Digital Darwinism.

Proven Methodologies to Adopt AI

AI Driven details proven methodologies that minimize risk, and accelerate time-to-ROI of AI implementations. Beginning with an AI Readiness Assessment, readers will learn how to prepare their infrastructure to access necessary data and accommodate AI components. In addition, using Minimal Viable Predictions, readers will learn how to establish and incrementally scale probabilistic systems.

Key Principles of Effective AI Systems

Most AI implementations deliver no ROI. The book's five case studies illustrate key principles inescapable for a successful AI-driven Digital Transformation. Key takeaways are outlined in each chapter to equip readers with actionable insights. Readers will move beyond superficial knowledge of AI-related terms to conduct informed conversations on deeply technical topics.

"AI represents the third transformational event in human history. It is imperative for everyone, especially business leaders, to understand what it is and what it is not, and how it can become an essential part of their organization," said Wolf Ruzicka.

"We are closing the knowledge gap for CXOs to create and execute an effective AI strategy. Companies that use these practical approaches and best practices will survive and thrive in today's AI-driven business environment," stated Victor Shilo.

About the Authors

Wolf Ruzicka started his career in the late 1990s and is now a sought-after technology veteran with deep expertise guiding enterprise transformations and software innovations. He is a seasoned executive, serial entrepreneur, big data expert, and technology thought leader, serving on dozens of boards as a director, advisor, and mentor to CXOs, resulting in several successful exits.

Victor Shilo started his career as a developer in 2003 after earning his degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science. Today, Victor is a technologist, AI evangelist, and enterprise software expert, leading a team of 200 engineers. Entrepreneurs, corporate executives and fellow technologists often ask him to help solve complex business problems and scale innovation efforts. Victor is a technical advisor to multiple AI startups, a Stanford GSB alumni, and a contributor to various publications.

Both are passionate about the opportunities for AI to help businesses transform. Their perspectives have been featured in technology discussions including at AWS Web Summit, DeveloperWeek and on the "Innovation & Leadership" podcast, as well as in Bloomberg, Forbes, Reuters, SD Times and more.

