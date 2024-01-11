SoloMode AI-based software for smartphones, PCs and other devices recognizes user's unique vocal signature, and intelligently filters out background noise, including other voices

Noise removal capability in SoloMode takes advantage of proprietary Waves Neural Networks® technology

LAS VEGAS, Nev. , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waves, the world's leading developer of audio plugins and signal processors for the professional and consumer electronics audio markets, today announced new AI-enhanced SoloMode audio filtering software, which makes the user's voice crystal-clear in smartphone audio or video calls, even in the presence of noise from multiple voices in the background.

AI-Driven Innovations By Waves Audio Make Voice Calls Crystal-Clear In Any Noisy Environment

This new audio product for consumer devices, draws on advanced Waves technology deployed in pro audio equipment used by the world's leading film studios, music producers and others who need the ultimate in audio quality. Previous products from Waves have won a Technical GRAMMY® Award and an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award for breakthroughs in the fields of recording and audio filtering.

The AI smarts in SoloMode solve a problem that previous audio filtering products have struggled to master: how to distinguish the user's voice. Now smartphones or PCs running Waves' MaxxVoice SoloMode will give users the sense that they are holding a conversation in a room as quiet as a library, no matter how noisy the environment actually is.

Eitan David, VP and General Manager of the Consumer Division at Waves, said: "SoloMode uses advanced AI to radically enhance the precision with which we can distinguish the sound that the user wants to hear or project, and to shape the output from speakers or microphones to perfectly fit the sonic environment."

AI filters out everything but the user's voice:

Standard noise-reduction architectures can identify and remove unwanted sounds using AI models that have been trained to recognize common sources of background noise, such as dogs barking, traffic, or wind. While these solutions provide improved audio in many instances, performance can suffer in situations in which multiple human voices are picked up on the capture side of the audio processing chain, such as in crowds, call centers or public spaces.

SoloMode software enables real-time user voice isolation for best-in-class audio clarity during calls, regardless of the number of voices and other noise sources in the background. When setting up SoloMode for the first time, the user is prompted to create their unique voice signature by recording a standard set of sentences for around 25 seconds of audio. After testing the sample, the SoloMode runs a user-isolation algorithm tuned by AI to recognize the voice signature and distinguish it from all other voices.

The SoloMode feature can be turned on and off as required. This is useful in situations in which multiple people are on one side of a call, since SoloMode will remove any non-registered voices from the rendered audio. If SoloMode detects the continued presence of another potential non-registered user, it will provide a prompt to the user in case the call requires the algorithm to be turned off.

SoloMode is just one of many innovations that Waves will be exhibiting at CES 2024, including the Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award-winning Clarity Vx Pro noise removal plugin, which can be experienced through pro-audio plugins or in select consumer devices from manufacturers such as Dell.

The Waves demonstrations can be viewed at the Westgate Hospitality Suites. Visitors are invited to discuss the latest in industry-defining audio processing solutions, and to experience a teaser of Waves' up-and-coming architecture that uses the latest advances in generative AI technology to achieve studio-quality vocal reconstructions from demo and archive-quality audio recordings, with full-spectrum frequency restoration.

About Waves

Waves is a world leader and pioneer in the field of professional audio technology for the music, entertainment, film, and broadcasting industries. The company has won both a Technical GRAMMY Award® and an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award, for breakthroughs in the field of recording and for its AI-powered Clarity Vx Pro plugin respectively. Additionally, Waves provides top-tier audio processing software solutions for the World's foremost semiconductor manufacturers and consumer electronics brands. With over 30 years of experience, Waves' technology is now used by over 1 million people, including World-recognised artists, movie studios, and production companies. Learn more about Waves technologies for consumer electronics at maxx.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316564/Waves.jpg

