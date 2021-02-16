AI-Driven IntelligentCross Reports Record High Order Volume in January

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Execution, Inc. today reported that IntelligentCross, its AI-powered equity trading venue, posted a record high total of shares ordered in January of 546 billion across 9,717 securities.

The IntelligentCross ASPEN displayed liquidity improved on the NBBO quote an average of 8.5 million times per day on orders received in January. The average improvement in those cases was 29% of the spread in the NBBO.

About Imperative Execution, Inc.

Imperative Execution, Inc. is a financial technology company that builds trading venues that optimize execution performance. It is a pioneer in using AI in market design and order matching. Founded by former traders, Imperative Execution, Inc. is the parent company of Intelligent Cross LLC, which operates the IntelligentCross US Equities ATS, that uses AI to minimize market impact. To learn more, visit intelligentcross.com

