AI-driven Rapid Response In Supply Chains With Lower Cost To Serve, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how AI improves visibility and risk management across pharma supply chains. Attendees will gain insight into practical approaches to scenario planning and disruption modeling. The featured speaker will share insights into balancing resilience, cost and compliance. Attendees will also learn about building a foundation for end-to-end supply chain trust.

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma supply chains are under growing strain as geopolitical instability, regulatory requirements, and demand volatility expose the limits of traditional planning models. Organizations are being asked to localize production, increase transparency, and reduce risk—often simultaneously.

This webinar examines how pharma leaders are using data, AI, and advanced analytics to transition from fragile, siloed supply chains to resilient, end to end networks. The discussion will focus on how visibility, scenario modeling, and integrated business planning decision making can help organizations respond proactively rather than reactively to disruption.

Attendees will explore how AI driven forecasting, inventory optimization, and network modeling are enabling better planning across suppliers, manufacturing sites, and distribution channels. We will highlight how digital twins and real time data are being used to simulate disruptions, test mitigation strategies, and improve responsiveness—while maintaining regulatory compliance and product integrity.

The session will also address the organizational and governance considerations critical to success, including data standardization, cross functional alignment, and regulatory expectations for traceability and auditability. Rather than treating resilience as a one time initiative, we will discuss how pharma companies are operationalizing resilience as a core supply chain capability.

This webinar is designed for leaders responsible for ensuring continuity, compliance, and cost efficiency across increasingly complex global supply networks.

Register to learn how Microsoft is delivering value to help pharma organizations strengthen supply chain resilience through data driven, AI enabled decision making. Show how pharma organizations deliver AI-driven rapid response in supply chains with lower cost to serve.

Join Yury Yohana Gomez, Global Head, AI Transformation, Manufacturing, Mobility and Life Sciences, Microsoft, for the live webinar on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 11:30am EDT (5:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI-driven Rapid Response In Supply Chains With Lower Cost To Serve.

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