AI Drives Staffing Services Market Transformation, Projected to Grow by USD 236.6 Billion (2024-2028), Fueled by Rising Labor Market Demand - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global staffing services market size is estimated to grow by USD 236.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for jobs in labor market is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in remote work and hybrid models. However, presence of regulatory compliance for staffing services poses a challenge. Key market players include Adecco Group AG, Aerotek, Inc., Allegis Group, ASGN Inc, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc., Eastridge Workforce Solutions, Elwood Staffing Services, Inc., Express Services, Inc., Hays Plc, HUDSON GLOBAL, INC., Insight Global, LLC, Kelly Services Inc., Kforce Inc, PeopleReady, Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., ROBERT HALF INC, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., SThree plc, Synergie Group, Volt Information Sciences Inc, and Wipro Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Temporary staffing, Permanent placement, Contract staffing, Outsourced recruitment, and Executive search), End-user (Information technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Finance and accounting, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, Aerotek, Inc., Allegis Group, ASGN Inc, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc., Eastridge Workforce Solutions, Elwood Staffing Services, Inc., Express Services, Inc., Hays Plc, HUDSON GLOBAL, INC., Insight Global, LLC, Kelly Services Inc., Kforce Inc, PeopleReady, Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., ROBERT HALF INC, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., SThree plc, Synergie Group, Volt Information Sciences Inc, and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The shift towards remote and hybrid work models, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in a significant increase in demand for remote jobs from both candidates and companies. With businesses expanding globally, setting up physical offices in multiple locations is not always cost-effective. Consequently, there is a growing need for staffing agencies that can provide access to a large pool of skilled and qualified candidates in various locations and offer technological expertise for remote hiring. Staffing agencies play a crucial role in providing flexible working solutions such as work-from-home and hybrid models, in line with companies' new work arrangements. Leading staffing firms like Robert Half and Kelly Services have expanded their offerings to include hybrid workforce solutions, enabling businesses to manage both in-office and remote workforces efficiently on a global scale. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the global staffing services market over the forecast period.

Staffing services have seen significant trends in recent times, with an increase in contract staffing and temporary work. Businesses require flexible workforce solutions, leading to the demand for skilled candidates on fixed-term contracts, casual work, and seasonal positions. Online recruitment has become cost-effective and efficient, allowing staffing agencies to build a talent pool for various workforce requirements. Healthcare staffing continues to be a major sector, with project-related and task-based contracts common in this field. The financial impact of staffing services extends to employee productivity and unemployment rates, which are influenced by business activity. Staffing factoring services and online factoring platforms offer alternative financing options for businesses facing client payment delays or high client turnover. FinTech companies have entered the market, providing digital payment solutions and automated processes. Blockchain technology is transforming factoring contracts, ensuring security and transparency. Recourse and non-recourse factoring options are available, offering credit protection. Domestic and cross-border workforce placements, remote work, and regulatory oversight are key considerations in today's staffing landscape. Talent mobility, job vacancies, and staffing needs continue to shape the industry, making it an essential part of the financial services sector.

Market Challenges

Staffing services providers operate in a regulatory environment with various laws and regulations that they must comply with to avoid legal repercussions and fines. In the US, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) sets minimum wage levels, overtime pay, and child labor protections. In Europe , the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires proper handling of personal data. Asian countries like Japan and South Korea have rules for job security, wages, and fair treatment of workers. India's Contract Labor (Regulation and Abolition) Act is essential for maintaining licenses and following labor rules. Staffing firms must also adhere to diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines, which vary by region and industry. These regulations pose challenges in maintaining uniform compliance standards and may restrict the growth of the global staffing services market.

In today's business landscape, staffing services face various challenges. Task-based contracts bring uncertainty, impacting financials and employee productivity. Unemployment rates and business activity influence staffing needs, leading to increased temporary staffing. Staffing factoring services and online platforms offer alternative financing options, but client payment delays and high turnover pose risks. FinTech companies provide digital payment solutions and automated processes, but regulatory oversight is crucial. Uncertainty from client payment delays, non-recourse factoring, and blockchain technology impact factoring contracts. Recruitment agencies face challenges in candidate sourcing, selection, and hiring procedures for permanent staffing. Remote work and cross-border placements add complexity. Recruitment type, job vacancies, staffing needs, and job descriptions require careful consideration. Employers and job seekers rely on staffing agencies for talent mobility and workforce management. Global recruitment services must adapt to workforce preferences and regulatory changes.

Segment Overview

This staffing services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Temporary staffing

1.2 Permanent placement

1.3 Contract staffing

1.4 Outsourced recruitment

1.5 Executive search End-user 2.1 Information technology

2.2 Healthcare

2.3 Manufacturing

2.4 Finance and accounting

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Temporary staffing- The staffing services market is a significant sector in the human resources industry. Companies rely on staffing firms to find and hire qualified candidates for temporary, contract, or permanent positions. Staffing services streamline the hiring process, saving businesses time and resources. They offer a wide range of services, including recruitment advertising, candidate screening, and onboarding. By partnering with a staffing firm, businesses can access a larger talent pool and improve their hiring outcomes. Staffing services help ensure a good fit between employers and employees, contributing to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

Research Analysis

Staffing services have become an essential solution for businesses looking to meet their workforce requirements in a flexible and cost-effective manner. These services encompass contract staffing and temporary staffing, providing skilled candidates for fixed-term contracts, casual work, and seasonal engagements. Online recruitment platforms have revolutionized the industry, offering access to a vast talent pool and streamlined processes. Business activity and unemployment rates influence staffing needs, with industries like healthcare experiencing high demand for staff. Staffing services offer various solutions, including factoring services and online factoring platforms, which provide digital payment solutions and automated processes, facilitated by FinTech companies. Non-recourse factoring and blockchain technology help mitigate client payment delays and high client turnover. The staffing industry continues to evolve, with an increasing focus on talent mobility, cross-border recruitment, and job opportunities in various sectors. Job vacancies and staffing needs are constantly changing, with detailed job descriptions guiding the recruitment process.

Market Research Overview

Staffing services refer to the process of hiring employees for businesses, ranging from contract staffing and temporary staffing to recruitment for permanent positions. Skilled candidates are sourced through various methods, including online recruitment and offline recruitment, to meet workforce requirements. Staffing services cater to various industries, including healthcare, offering staff for fixed-term contracts, casual work, and seasonal work. Cost-effective hiring is a significant benefit of staffing services, allowing businesses to access a talent pool without the financial burden of permanent employment. Factoring services and online factoring platforms offer alternative financing options for staffing agencies, enabling them to manage cash flow and employee payments more effectively. The financial impact of staffing services is significant, with factors such as employee productivity, unemployment rates, business activity, and client payment delays influencing the industry's growth. Digital payment solutions and automated processes, facilitated by FinTech companies, streamline the hiring process. Regulatory oversight, talent mobility, and workforce preferences are essential considerations for staffing agencies, ensuring compliance and meeting the needs of both employers and job seekers. Recruitment type, hiring procedures, and job vacancies are crucial elements of the recruitment process, from candidate sourcing to employee selection. Staffing services also cater to project-related contracts, task-based contracts, and cross-border workforce placements, offering flexibility and expertise to businesses in various industries. Remote work and domestic placements are increasingly popular options, expanding the scope of staffing services. In conclusion, staffing services play a vital role in connecting businesses with skilled candidates, offering cost-effective hiring solutions, and managing workforce requirements through various recruitment types and workforce management strategies. The industry's continued growth is influenced by factors such as regulatory oversight, technological advancements, and the evolving needs of the global workforce.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Temporary Staffing



Permanent Placement



Contract Staffing



Outsourced Recruitment



Executive Search

End-user

Information Technology



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Finance And Accounting



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

