AI EDA Market worth $15.85 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI EDA Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.85 billion by 2032 from USD 4.27 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " AI EDA Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

AI EDA Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.27 billion

USD 4.27 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 15.85 billion

USD 15.85 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 24.4%

AI EDA Market Trends & Insights:

The adoption of AI-based EDA solutions enables semiconductor design teams to improve design quality, reduce development time, and optimize the use of computing and engineering resources. This is achieved through data-driven optimization, automated design space exploration, and early detection of design errors, reducing rework and improving efficiency. This capability is becoming increasingly important as the semiconductor industry faces rising design complexity, higher performance targets, and stronger demand for faster and more reliable chip development cycles.

By product category, the computer-aided engineering (CAE) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2026 to 2032.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2032.

By end use, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for a 42.0% share of the AI EDA market in 2025.

The AI EDA market will grow due to the rising complexity of advanced semiconductor nodes, chiplet architectures, and heterogeneous integration, which require intelligent design automation beyond traditional rule-based tools. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled verification, generative design, and predictive optimization significantly reduces design cycles and improves first-pass tape-out success rates. Additionally, the expansion of high-performance computing, automotive electronics, data centers, and edge devices accelerates the demand for faster, scalable, and cloud-enabled EDA solutions.

Integrated circuit (IC) physical design verification segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2032

In terms of product category, the integrated circuit (IC) physical design verification segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2032, as it represents one of the most critical, time-consuming, and cost-sensitive stages in the semiconductor design process. Any error discovered at this stage can lead to expensive redesign cycles, delayed product launches, and higher overall development costs. This factor makes companies more willing to adopt advanced AI-based tools that can improve accuracy and reduce late-stage risks. Physical design verification also deals with extremely large and complex datasets, including layout, timing, and reliability checks, where AI is well-suited to identify patterns, predict problem areas, and speed up closure processes. In addition, as technology nodes continue to shrink and design rules become more complex, traditional methods struggle to keep pace, further increasing reliance on AI-driven verification solutions. These factors make IC physical design verification the most commercially attractive and widely adopted product category within the AI EDA market.

The cloud-based segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032

Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the AI EDA market during the forecast period. Cloud deployment provides flexible access to scalable computing resources well-suited for data-intensive AI design and optimization tasks, while also reducing the need for large upfront infrastructure spending. In addition, cloud platforms support faster tool updates, easier collaboration across distributed design teams, and quicker project setup. This aligns well with shorter design cycles and growing workload variability, making cloud-based AI EDA an attractive option.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global AI EDA market in 2025

North America captured the largest share of the AI EDA industry in 2025 as the region has a strong concentration of semiconductor design companies, advanced chip development programs, and early adoption of AI-based software tools across the design workflow. The presence of large data centers, high-performance computing, and advanced electronics projects increases the demand for sophisticated design and verification solutions, supporting faster deployment of AI-driven EDA platforms. These factors create higher and earlier spending on AI EDA solutions in the region compared with others, contributing to the largest market share in 2025.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the AI EDA companies are Synopsys, Inc. (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), PrimisAI (US), Circuit Mind Limited (UK), Quilter AI (US), Zuken (Japan), Doide Computers, Inc. (US), and Celus GmbH (Germany), among others.

