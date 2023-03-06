AI-Enabled Chatbot "Betty Bot" to Bring Unmatched Member Experience Solution to Associations

Brightfind and Tasio launch Betty Bot, a generative chatbot designed exclusively for associations.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightfind and Tasio , members of Blue Cypress' family of companies, are thrilled to announce the launch of Betty Bot , the most powerful and personalized AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled chatbot for associations. Betty Bot is a first-of-its-kind solution designed exclusively for member-based organizations, built using advanced AI techniques, generative chat, and robust language models.

With the expectation of personalized experiences surging due to pandemic-induced digital behavior changes, Betty Bot is uniquely designed to provide organizations with a tailored, personalization solution. Leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning, she can answer members' questions directly while including recommendations based on interests and preferences to improve the membership experience significantly.

"Betty Bot represents the pinnacle of AI advancements for the associations sector," said Brightfind CEO Becky Breeden . "Her one-of-a-kind solution is revolutionizing the way professional associations interact with their members."

Before launching on your site, Betty Bot undergoes extensive training on your organization's content, including articles, research, FAQs, product descriptions, and more, to ensure it has a complete understanding of your entire organization. Associations across various industries, including healthcare, accounting, legal, engineering, and many others, can now leverage Betty Bot to enhance their online presence and provide their members with a personalized and efficient experience.

"Betty Bot can understand and respond to human language with unprecedented accuracy and nuance, opening up new avenues of interaction and communication for associations," added Tasio Co-Founder Thomas Altman . "We believe that Betty Bot and the advanced data science techniques she brings to the industry will enable associations to be far more successful in delivering value to their members."

Join the growing list of organizations that trust Betty Bot to enhance their online presence and experience for current and prospective members. Explore how Betty Bot can be your association's personalized concierge during our live demo webinar on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. You can sign up to attend here .

For more information, please visit bettybot.ai .

CONTACT

Ashley Sams

[email protected]

+1 (216) 812-3961

About Betty Bot

Betty Bot is a product that brings together the expertise of two leading companies in the AI and association space: Brightfind and Tasio. Brightfind is a full-service digital agency and technical implementation firm that combines user research, creative design, and development capabilities to create data-driven websites and complex technical integrations. Tasio is a full-service consulting company that focuses on helping associations retain members through AI-driven data analysis. Brightfind and Tasio are members of the Blue Cypress family of companies, which is committed to serving purpose-driven organizations. Learn more at bluecypress.io.

SOURCE Betty Bot