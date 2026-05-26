AI-Enabled Cyberespionage Is a National Security Threat. Integrated Cyber Solutions Has an Answer

Issued on behalf of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

As Chinese state-sponsored actors weaponize frontier AI against U.S. enterprises and Washington reframes data exposure as a national security problem, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (dba Integrated Quantum Technologies) has published an updated white paper reporting 95%+ compression of sensitive data — removing it from the AI attack surface entirely while maintaining model performance across healthcare, financial services and enterprise-scale environments.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — In November 2025, Anthropic disclosed that Chinese state-sponsored actors had used its Claude model to run a largely automated cyberespionage campaign across roughly thirty targets, with the AI performing 80 to 90 percent of the operational work. [9] Five months later, in April 2026, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a memo warning that foreign entities, primarily based in China, are conducting industrial-scale campaigns against U.S. frontier AI systems. [10] On May 18, 2026, the Council on Foreign Relations published an assessment titled "The Security Foundations Beneath America's AI Ambitions Are Cracking." [11] In the span of six months, enterprise data exposure to AI systems has stopped being a corporate IT problem and started being a national security problem.

That reframing matters at the boardroom level, because every enterprise running a serious AI program eventually runs into the same wall. The data that would make their models genuinely useful — patient records, transaction history, claims data, internal financial filings, regulated images — is also the data their legal and security teams will not let near a model pipeline. So they ship synthetic substitutes, or they aggressively anonymize, or they encrypt and pay the latency cost, or they just narrow the project until the data risk goes away. Whichever path they pick, the model that ships at the end is a weaker version of what was actually possible. And in a threat environment where state-sponsored actors are now using AI itself to harvest that data, the cost of leaving it exposed has gone up sharply.

Stay ahead of the AI security and post-quantum stories investors are watching. Sign up for the Equity Insider newsletter for ongoing coverage.

That is the bottleneck. And it is the bottleneck that a Canadian-listed company called Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS| OTCQB: IGCRF | FSE: Y4G), which now operates publicly as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum," "IQT," or the "Company"), has been quietly working to dissolve.

On May 26, 2026, the Company released an expanded version of its white paper on VEIL™, its commercial product for privacy-preserving machine learning. [1] The paper, authored by Jeremy J. Samuelson, EVP, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation, is titled "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," and is available here. The title alone is the thesis: the central claim of the work is that an enterprise can compress sensitive inputs by between approximately 95% and 99.96%, demonstrate resilience against reconstruction and attribute inference attacks under the testing conditions described, and at the same time match — or in some cases beat — the predictive performance of a model trained on the raw data. [1]

If that holds up under real-world deployment, it is a meaningful claim. Privacy-preserving ML has historically been a graveyard of "almost" solutions. Differential privacy degrades accuracy by injecting noise. Homomorphic encryption multiplies computational cost. Federated learning still leaks gradients under the right attack. In each case, the engineer running the project has had to decide which tax to pay: the accuracy tax, the compute tax, or the security tax. The pitch in the Samuelson paper is that VEIL™ materially narrows that trilemma by removing sensitive information before it ever enters the ML pipeline, rather than trying to protect it once it gets there.

What the Paper Actually Shows

The updated paper is not a marketing one-pager. It evaluates VEIL™ across multiple supervised machine learning tasks and datasets, in image recognition, financial services, healthcare, regression modeling and large-scale enterprise data environments. The benchmark and enterprise datasets it tests include MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, Ames Housing, YearPredictionMSD, Home Credit Default Risk, Default of Credit Card Clients, CBIS-DDSM medical imaging data and the E2006 financial filings dataset. [1] That is a deliberately wide net — toy benchmarks alongside enterprise-grade data — because the company is making a generalizability argument, not a single-benchmark argument.

The two headline numbers are worth restating. Reported compression levels across the evaluated datasets and machine learning tasks ranged from approximately 95% to 99.96%, depending on the dataset, dimensionality and model architecture utilized. [1] And in each evaluation, VEIL™ maintained predictive utility comparable to and/or exceeding baseline raw-data model performance. [1] The combination matters. Either one in isolation would be unremarkable: compression without utility is just lossy data, and utility without compression is just regular ML on regular data. The claim is that you get both.

The paper also benchmarks VEIL™ directly against the two privacy-preserving approaches most often discussed in enterprise procurement conversations: Differential Privacy and Homomorphic Encryption. Both are associated with predictive performance trade-offs in addition to computational overhead, privacy-budget management requirements and ciphertext expansion characteristics under certain implementations and testing conditions. [1] Under the evaluated testing conditions described in the paper, VEIL™ outperformed Differential Privacy across the reported attack simulations — simulations that include reconstruction attacks and attribute inference analyses intended to assess resilience under various threat scenarios and attacker assumptions. [1]

The Company is careful, to its credit, about overclaiming. The paper notes that in certain enterprise deployment scenarios involving vulnerabilities elsewhere in a system environment — leaked sensitive indices, external data correlation — VEIL™ may still permit limited sensitive information leakage under specific adversarial conditions. [1] That is the honest version of the claim. The findings, performance observations and comparative analyses contained in the paper are based on internal research, simulations, validation studies, datasets, configurations and assumptions utilized by the Company and the paper's author; results may not be indicative of performance in all commercial deployments. [1]

An external endorsement also accompanies the release. Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Assistant Professor in the School of Computing Science at Simon Fraser University, who was referenced in the Company's original white paper announcement, supports and endorses the updated paper. The Company has disclosed that Dr. Tayebi has no affiliation with Integrated Quantum and has received no compensation from the Company in connection with the endorsement, the white paper or the underlying research. [1]

Why the Compression Number Matters Beyond Privacy

There is a second story tucked inside the headline. The Company believes that the ability to materially reduce dataset size while preserving model utility may have broader implications for enterprise AI infrastructure efficiency, including potential reductions in storage, transfer and computational requirements associated with certain machine learning workflows. [1]

Put plainly: if an enterprise can shrink the information footprint of its sensitive training data by 95%-plus and still get the same model performance, the downstream implications for compute and storage envelopes may be material. The Company itself frames this as "potential reductions in storage, transfer and computational requirements associated with certain machine learning workflows." [1] The privacy benefit is the on-ramp, but the infrastructure-cost benefit is what could keep VEIL™ on a finance team's radar after the security team is already convinced. Enterprise AI has become a budget line item large enough that even modest reductions in compute and storage translate into meaningful savings.

Samuelson framed it this way: "Our research continues to support the view that informational compression and architectural isolation may provide a viable framework for privacy-preserving machine learning without requiring the substantial computational overhead commonly associated with certain existing approaches. We also believe the compression characteristics demonstrated in the paper could have meaningful implications for enterprise AI efficiency and infrastructure optimization in certain deployment scenarios." [1]

The Public-Market Read-Across: A Sector Repricing in Real Time

The capital markets have not been subtle about what they think of companies positioned at the intersection of AI security and enterprise data protection. Four public names — each operating at a different layer of the same broad stack — give a sense of how investors are paying for this thesis right now.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is the index name for the AI-era cybersecurity narrative. The shares touched an intraday record of approximately US$252.22 on May 21, 2026, putting the stock at a fresh all-time high heading into its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for release after market close on June 2, 2026. [2] The same day the record was set, Palo Alto published a blog post announcing an integration between its Cortex Cloud Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform and Anthropic's Claude Compliance API, designed to give enterprises programmatic visibility into how sensitive data is being used inside Claude Enterprise — covering prompt content, uploaded files, generated outputs and behavioral activity — and to detect prompt injection attempts, sensitive data exposure and anomalous behavior in real time. [3] That is adjacent to the problem space VEIL™ is operating in: Palo Alto's integration governs what users can do with sensitive data once they sit down at an AI chat interface, while VEIL™ changes what sensitive data actually enters the ML pipeline in the first place.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is the closest pure-play read-across to the post-quantum side of the Integrated Quantum thesis. The Company's own framing describes its mission as building "privacy-preserving and post-quantum enterprise AI infrastructure technologies" — a two-pronged thesis. [1] Arqit represents the second prong as a pure-play. On May 21, 2026, Arqit reported financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, with revenue of US$623,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to US$67,000 in the comparable period the prior year. [4] Revenue was generated from eleven contracts in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to seven contracts for all of fiscal year 2025, with eight of the eleven contracts coming from government, defence and enterprise organizations and three from telecom network operators. [4] The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$28.9 million as of March 31, 2026, rising to approximately US$35.9 million as of May 20, 2026. [4] Arqit's commercial focus is quantum-safe symmetric key agreement encryption — a different technical primitive than what VEIL™ does — but it is operating within the same broader enterprise-readiness thesis: large institutions preparing for a post-quantum world, and willing to pay for the infrastructure to get there.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY), has had one of the more visible run-ups in the post-quantum cohort. On May 20, 2026, SEALSQ and parent WISeKey launched the WISeRobot.ch platform, integrating post-quantum semiconductors into a human-centric AI robotics roadmap targeting government, healthcare and smart-infrastructure verticals. [6] Shares traded up roughly 15% intraday the following day, May 21, 2026, on heavy volume. [5] The WISeRobot launch sits on top of a broader build-out at SEALSQ: a recent patent filing for a technique that protects polynomial-based post-quantum cryptography from side-channel attacks during the message-encoding stage, the sampling phase of the QS7001 Quantum Shield secure microcontroller (which embeds NIST-approved ML-KEM/Kyber and ML-DSA/Dilithium algorithms in silicon), and a commercial pipeline that management now describes as exceeding US$200 million for the 2026–2029 period — with more than US$60 million specifically tied to the QS7001 and QVault TPM post-quantum chips. [5] The signal SEALSQ is sending — that enterprises and governments are now making real procurement decisions assuming a post-quantum world is real — is adjacent to the signal embedded in the VEIL™ paper: both companies sit inside Integrated Quantum's self-described "privacy-preserving and post-quantum enterprise AI infrastructure" theme, just at different layers of the stack.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) represents the AI-securing-everything-else variation of the same theme. On April 30, 2026, the Company launched its Wayfinder Frontier AI Services offering, a proactive exposure-management service that pairs frontier AI models — including Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 — with the Company's offensive and defensive security experts to map exploitation chains and prioritize remediations across a customer's full attack surface. [7] One week earlier, on April 22, 2026 at Google NEXT, SentinelOne was named a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Security: Google Threat Intelligence. [8] SentinelOne is using frontier AI to defend enterprise infrastructure end-to-end — and notably, like Palo Alto Networks' Cortex Cloud integration with the Claude Compliance API, SentinelOne's flagship Wayfinder service is built on top of Anthropic's Claude. VEIL™ is operating one floor lower, at the data layer that feeds those AI systems in the first place. The three are addressing different sections of the same enterprise security perimeter.

Put together, the four names sketch the perimeter of where institutional capital is currently betting that the next decade of enterprise AI security spend gets allocated. Palo Alto is the platform incumbent. Arqit and SEALSQ are the post-quantum specialists. SentinelOne is the AI-native security operator. What none of them is doing — and what the VEIL™ paper argues Integrated Cyber Solutions is doing — is reaching all the way back to the data itself, before it ever reaches a model, and changing what is actually fed in. That is a structurally different point of intervention in the pipeline.

Read the full Integrated Cyber Solutions profile, the VEIL™ white paper, and ongoing coverage at usanewsgroup.com/ics-landing/.

The Bottom Line

Enterprise AI has been operating with a private understanding that the projects that ship are the ones where the data was already either non-sensitive or already de-risked through synthetic substitutes. Anything involving real patient records, real financial filings, real customer transaction histories — the data that would make the model meaningfully more accurate — has tended to die quietly in compliance review.

The updated white paper out of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. is a credible argument that the architectural assumption underneath that compromise can be revisited. Reported 95% to 99.96% compression. Predictive utility maintained or exceeded versus raw-data baselines. Outperformance against Differential Privacy in the reported attack simulations. Endorsed by an independent academic. And, critically, framed by the Company with appropriate caveats about real-world deployment variability. [1]

If the architecture holds up in commercial deployments, the same enterprises that have been routing around their best data for years will have to revisit the assumption. That is a large prize. Continued reading on Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. and the VEIL™ white paper is available at https://usanewsgroup.com/ics-landing/.

Contact: [email protected]

Office: +1 (604) 265-2873

Article Sources

[1] Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (dba Integrated Quantum Technologies) press release, May 26, 2026 — "EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes Updated VEIL™ White Paper Demonstrating 95%+ Compression Rates Without Performance Tradeoffs."

[2] Palo Alto Networks, Inc. press release, May 1, 2026 — "Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results" (release scheduled after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, June 2, 2026); intraday all-time high of approximately US$252.22 per Investing.com, May 21, 2026.

[3] Palo Alto Networks corporate blog, May 21, 2026 — "Securing Enterprise AI Adoption: Palo Alto Networks Integrates with the Claude Compliance API to Enable Safe Use of Claude," by Arpit Bhatt (Cortex Cloud DSPM + Anthropic Claude Compliance API integration).

[4] Arqit Quantum Inc. press release / Form 6-K, May 21, 2026 — "Announces Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026," London, UK.

[5] SEALSQ Corp press release, April 28, 2026 — "SEALSQ Patent Portfolio of 126 Active Patents Ideally Positioned to Meet Market Demand Following Google's 2029 Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Timeline Announcement" (patent filing for side-channel attack protection on polynomial-based PQC; QS7001 Quantum Shield sampling phase confirmation) (GlobeNewswire). Commercial pipeline commentary (>US$200M for 2026–2029; >US$60M tied to QS7001 + QVault TPM) from WISeKey International Holding 6-K disclosures (May 6, 2026 CEO letter). Intraday move of approximately 15% on May 21, 2026 reported by StocksToTrade.

[6] WISeKey International Holding Ltd / SEALSQ Corp press release, May 20, 2026 — launch of the WISeRobot.ch platform for human-centric AI robotics secured with post-quantum cryptographic technology.

[7] SentinelOne, Inc. press release, April 30, 2026 — launch of Wayfinder Frontier AI Services proactive exposure-management offering, integrating frontier AI models including Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7.

[8] SentinelOne, Inc. press release, April 22, 2026 (Google NEXT) — "SentinelOne Wins a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award" (Security: Google Threat Intelligence category) (BusinessWire).

[9] Anthropic disclosure, November 2025 — first AI-orchestrated cyberespionage campaign by Chinese state-sponsored actors using the Claude model, targeting approximately 30 entities with 80–90% of operational work performed autonomously by the AI. Disclosure also referenced in "China, AI and a Federal Retreat Set Cyber Agenda for 2026" (Information Security Media Group, December 25, 2025) and U.S. Senate letter from Senators Hassan and Ernst to National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross.

[10] White House Office of Science and Technology Policy memo, April 2026 — warning that foreign entities, primarily based in China, are conducting industrial-scale campaigns to distill U.S. frontier AI systems through proxy accounts and other coordinated methods. Referenced in U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP correspondence to Anysphere and Airbnb (May 2026).

[11] Vinh X. Nguyen, Senior Fellow for Artificial Intelligence, Council on Foreign Relations, May 18, 2026 — "Scaling Intelligence: The Security Foundations Beneath America's AI Ambitions Are Cracking."

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. advertising and digital media directly by the company. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article as the basis for any investment decision.

The owner/operator of MIQ does not currently own any shares of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. but reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of the Company at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the Company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industries. The publisher of these statements assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the subject companies to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Issued on behalf of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. by Equity Insider / Market IQ Media Group, Inc.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/5987575/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Equity Insider