AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market worth US$ 16.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market– By Trends, Industry Competition/Company Profiles Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." features in-depth industry analysis and an extensive market study, exploring its significant factors.

According to InsightAce Analytic's latest market intelligence research report, the global AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market size was valued at US$ 3.71 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 16.8 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Software development can be easier with ML and A.I. technologies, making predictive analytics more accurate. The AI-based platform enables a retailer to increase its sales target by reaching the right customer with critical analysis based on the information collected. E-commerce A.I. has transformed the online shopping field with features such as image search, customer-focused search, re-identifying potential customers, visual assistants, and bid data analytics. Newly developed A.I. applications consider various parameters such as purchasing history, product searches, and demographics of customers to measure future buying trends and make product recommendations based on browsing patterns, likely to drive the market growth.

The fast implementation of cloud-based platforms, reduced rate of manual errors in development processes, surging use of machine learning-based applications, cost-effective procedures, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, easy access to real-time data, quick resolution of complaints through artificial intelligence-enabled chat boxes, and increasing government support for the R&D of AI-based platforms are estimated to drive the AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market over the projected period. Additionally, the recent emergence of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market as it has created the need for warehouse automation and management. However, factors such as the complex and time-consuming development procedures, high cost of A.I. solutions, and the lack of skilled professionals may hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.

In terms of Region, North America will dominate the AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market in upcoming years. It will continue its trend over the forecast period 2022-2030, attributed to the fast adoption of advanced technologies, rising online shopping trend, easy access to cloud applications or platforms, increasing R&D investments, and entry of new players in the market. On the other hand, in Europe, growing partnerships within key players and fast adoption of cloud-based platforms will help bloom the market. Asia-Pacific's market is going to expand faster during the forecast years. This growth is attributable to changing lifestyles, technology advancement specifically in Artificial Intelligence, and the increasing rate of online shopping due to digital transformations.

Major players included in the AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market are Riskified, Reflektion, Inc., Shelf.ai, Osaro, Sift, AntVoice SAS, Appier Inc, Eversight, Inc., Granify Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., PayPal, Inc., Sidecar Interactive, Inc., Tinyclues SAS, Twiggle Ltd., Celect, Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., Crobox B.V., Deepomatic SAS, Dynamic Yield Ltd., Emarsys eMarketing, Systems AG, Satisfi Labs, Inc., Staqu Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ViSenze Pte Ltd., and Other Prominent Players. Product innovations, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities are key strategies used by players in this market.

In July 2021 , LivePerson, Inc. acquired German conversational A.I. company e-bot7. The strategic acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities — empowering brands of all sizes to quickly launch AI-powered messaging experiences — as well as its continued growth across Europe .

, LivePerson, Inc. acquired German conversational A.I. company e-bot7. The strategic acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities — empowering brands of all sizes to quickly launch AI-powered messaging experiences — as well as its continued growth across . In February 2021 , LivePerson, Inc. launched A.I. Annotator, a new tool automating brand-consumer conservations faster than ever by harnessing agents' expertise to improve Conversational A.I.

, LivePerson, Inc. launched A.I. Annotator, a new tool automating brand-consumer conservations faster than ever by harnessing agents' expertise to improve Conversational A.I. In August 2019 , Nike acquired Boston -based predictive analytics company Celect (A.I. platform), marking its latest acquisition in a string of deals to bolster its direct-to-consumer strategy. This acquisition allowed Nike to integrate their inventories with the website and app of the company.

, Nike acquired -based predictive analytics company Celect (A.I. platform), marking its latest acquisition in a string of deals to bolster its direct-to-consumer strategy. This acquisition allowed Nike to integrate their inventories with the website and app of the company. In August 2017 , PayPal launched new Innovation Labs at the Chennai and Bangalore Tech centres. The lab is the first by PayPal in India and it is third after the USA and Singapore . The lab works as a platform to promote innovation which is a core value for PayPal globally. The labs support Machine Learning, A.I., Data Science, IoT, AR, V.R., and basic robotics projects.

AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Segments

AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

NLP

AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Applications

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Analysis

Fake Review Analysis

Warehouse Automation

Sorting and Placing



Inventory Storage

Merchandizing

Facets and Filter Selection



Multi Device Interaction

Product Recommendation

Customer Service

Chatbots

AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

The U.S.

Canada

Europe AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa AI-enabled E-Commerce solutions market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

