AI-enabled, Next-gen OMS Targets Sell-Side: With $60M VC Backing, Valstro Launches with First Live Customer

Large Investment Banking Firm onboarded as first Wall Street client

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valstro, the only enterprise-ready, plug-and-play, cloud-native Order Management System (OMS), today announced the successful go-live with its first customer. The company's commercial launch aligns with structural changes coming to mainstream capital markets; primarily driven by AI, cloud migration, 24/7 trading, tokenization and prediction markets. Designed for flexibility, scalability, and continuous improvement, the platform helps firms drive new revenue and reduce costs through accelerated enhancements, reduced operational costs and greater control over their trading technology.

Steve Barrow, Co-Founder and CEO of Valstro

Cloud-native by design and utilizing a modern UI, Valstro unlocks innovation that cannot be achieved on older platforms. The live client has already seen a reduction in future TCO by leveraging automated AI-driven testing against Valstro's UI as part of their pipeline, replacing costly and error-prone manual tests with automation and speed, enabling them to test faster and innovate more.

Key features & benefits include:

AI-enabled, cloud-native platform with integrated trader assistant tools

Fully compliant, automated, and deterministic trading workflows enabling fast innovation and position the business for the future

Modern cloud infrastructure providing operational efficiencies, global scalability, and high availability in a continuous improvement operating model

Full access to transactional and reference data using open-source query language

Business APIs that unlock innovation through interoperable workflows

Rapid deployment supported by automated testing (unit, integration, E2E)

Updates implemented in a matter of weeks instead of months, allowing firms to stay up to date with the latest platform features and security enhancements.

Steve Barrow, CEO of Valstro, said: "The market is changing fast and brokers need technology that can keep up. New themes are reshaping trading, and firms that are not prepared to adapt will struggle to compete." Barrow continues: "We built Valstro from the ground up with deep capital markets knowledge, designed for the future. Our automated testing, enhanced by selective AI-driven workflows, is already accelerating our release cycle in an industry that has traditionally moved slowly. By combining modern architecture with a new level of intelligence, we are helping clients face challenges head-on with greater speed, flexibility, and control."

Valstro raised more than $60 million in venture capital, supporting continued investment in platform development, client delivery, and the company's long-term growth.

Paul Walker, Industry Partner & Global Advisory Council Member of Motive Partners, and Valstro Board member, said: "Valstro brings an experienced, world-class team delivering critical modern trading workflows and AI tools to some of the largest equity markets in the world. We are thrilled to be among its investors, alongside Portage and EJF Ventures."

The platform provides off-the-shelf connectivity to buy-sides, global brokers, and integrated market data, eliminating significant cost and time. Valstro clients will see implementation completed in a matter of days, as opposed to the current industry standard of months. With continuous innovation at the heart of Valstro, the OMS is built to evolve with the industry.

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SOURCE Valstro