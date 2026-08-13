AI-Enabled Pharmacovigilance: Practical Strategies for Smarter Safety Operations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how AI can support pharmacovigilance operations while maintaining quality, regulatory compliance and human oversight. The featured speakers will discuss applications across case intake, information extraction, routing and workflow management, along with lessons from real-world implementation. Attendees will also explore the validation, governance, privacy and performance controls needed to introduce AI responsibly into safety operations.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacovigilance teams are managing more complex development programs, expanding data sources, and growing volumes of safety information. They must also maintain compliant, inspection-ready systems and process safety information promptly. This webinar will explore how AI-enabled pharmacovigilance can help streamline these operations while maintaining quality, oversight, and human accountability.

Visit www.allucent.com

Key topics will include how AI can improve the flow of safety information, increase visibility across pharmacovigilance processes, and support operational pharmacovigilance activities such as case intake, information extraction, case routing, distribution and workflow management.

Experts from Allucent and Nextrove will share practical experience from implementing AI-enabled pharmacovigilance solutions, discussing key considerations for adoption, integration into existing workflows, and lessons learned from real-world implementation. The session will also explore emerging AI applications beyond operational case processing, including capabilities that can support EU QPPVs and safety leaders through improved access to pharmacovigilance metrics and operational information.

The controls needed for successful AI implementation, including validation, performance monitoring, data privacy, human oversight, and governance, will also be addressed. These considerations are essential for maintaining patient safety, regulatory compliance, and human accountability.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI-enabled pharmacovigilance can be integrated into operational workflows, explore practical implementation considerations, and understand the principles needed to maintain patient safety, regulatory compliance, and human accountability.

Join Ian Kovacs, PhD, Global Head of Pharmacovigilance, Allucent; Georgia Kolangi, MSc, Associate Director, Pharmacovigilance, Allucent; and Rosanna Eccel, Head of Global Pharmacovigilance, Nextrove, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI-Enabled Pharmacovigilance: Practical Strategies for Smarter Safety Operations.

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