Improve Drug Solubility from Formulation to Scale-Up, Upcoming Webinar Presented by Quotient Sciences and NGT Biopharma Consultants, Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how an integrated formulation strategy can help address poor drug solubility from early development through clinical supply. The featured speakers will discuss how a molecule's properties and clinical goals can guide the choice of hot melt extrusion, spray drying, lipid-based formulations or particle size reduction. Attendees will also explore how early formulation and manufacturing planning can reduce scale-up and technology transfer risks and support better development decisions.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poor drug solubility continues to be one of the most significant challenges in small molecule drug development, impacting bioavailability, formulation design, clinical performance, timelines and overall development risk. With an estimated 80-90% of molecules currently in development exhibiting poor solubility characteristics, sponsors are increasingly seeking integrated strategies that can accelerate decision-making while reducing the risk of costly reformulation and scale-up challenges.

The session will examine how understanding a molecule's physicochemical properties and biopharmaceutic profile, coupled with a flexible clinical development plan and objectives, can guide the selection and optimization of the most appropriate formulation approach and enabling technology.

Join Robert Cornog, Senior Director, Product Development, Quotient Sciences; Mark A. Krook, PhD, CMC & Early Drug Development, NGT Biopharma Consultants; and Andrew Parker, PhD, Executive Drug Development Consultant, Quotient Sciences, as they explore how a connected development strategy can help sponsors successfully navigate solubility challenges from early development through clinical supply.

Attendees will gain insight into the key considerations for selecting between approaches such as hot melt extrusion (HME), spray dried dispersions (SDD), lipid-based formulations and particle size reduction technologies, while also learning how early formulation decisions can influence future scale-up, manufacturing robustness, regulatory strategy and commercial readiness.

The webinar will cover amorphous solid dispersion development considerations, including stable ASD development through HME and spray drying pathways. It will also examine how scalable development strategies can support formulation continuity from first-in-human studies through later-stage clinical development. Real-world examples will illustrate how integrated development models can help accelerate formulation optimization, generate clinically relevant data earlier and support informed decisions throughout the product lifecycle.

The session will provide practical guidance for evaluating formulation options, planning clinical supply and developing a fit-for-purpose strategy that balances scientific, clinical and commercial considerations.

Register for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST / EU-Central) to learn how drug solubility strategies can reduce formulation and scale-up risk throughout small molecule development.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Drug Solubility from Formulation to Scale-Up.

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