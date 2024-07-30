AI English Language Learning Company Loora Welcomes Yulia Karasik as Vice President of Marketing

Following her exemplary work for top tech companies Lightricks and AI21 Labs, Yulia joins Loora to help expand the company's already rapid growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loora, the AI English language learning company, today announced the appointment of Yulia Karasik as its Vice President of Marketing. Karasik will be instrumental in driving Loora's growth and expanding its market reach as the company continues to fulfill its mission of democratizing access to English language education through AI for learners around the world.

Karasik brings with her a wealth of marketing and product knowledge and a proven track record of success at some of the industry's most dynamic companies. Prior to joining Loora, Karasik served as a performance marketer at app developer unicorn Lightricks, where she was responsible for the marketing of its flagship app Facetune and led the Enlight division's performance team, overseeing five different apps. She then became the first in-house marketer at AI21 Labs, one of Israel's preeminent AI and large language model developers, where she played a key role in shaping the company's marketing department and contributing to its long term success. Karasik's expertise and deep understanding of the market and product differentiation will vastly contribute to growing Loora's market share.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yulia to the Loora team. Her extensive background and expertise make her a tremendous asset to our team. In her role as VP Marketing, she will lead our growth efforts as we continue to drive innovation and expand our offerings and audience," said Roy Mor, CEO and Co-Founder of Loora. "Loora has the potential to make real, positive change in the world. With Yulia on our team, we are confident in our ability to continue our rapid growth and empower more and more people to improve their lives through English fluency."

Karasik joins the team as the company is experiencing substantial growth, achieving over 8X increase in ARR and 2X improvement in user retention over the past year. Fueling this development is Loora's unique AI training methodology and proprietary data, which continuously improve its core models. Loora's innovative, virtual AI language tutor has recently won prestigious industry awards including Best Language Learning App of the Year from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, and a nomination in the Apps & Software, Learning & Education category for The Webby Awards.

"I am delighted to be joining the Loora team at this exciting time. I look forward to helping further Loora's mission of revolutionizing the future of language learning through AI and making English education increasingly accessible," said Karasik. "I am eager to help Loora leverage the outstanding momentum they've achieved due to the user engagement and personalization enabled by its purpose-built AI, which has already allowed Loora to make great strides in the industry."

Loora has thousands of paying subscribers across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and is available for download here.

About Loora

Loora is an AI English language learning company that leverages purpose-built AI to make English fluency accessible. Loora's advanced conversational AI tutor offers users the experience of naturally conversing with a native English speaker, providing real-time feedback on any topic. Unlike human tutors, Loora is designed specifically for English learners, eliminating common barriers such as high costs, limited availability, inconvenient scheduling, and the embarrassment of practicing with an audience. It tailors the learning experience to individual needs and goals, allowing users to express themselves freely, discuss their interests, perfect their accents, learn new words daily, and build confidence.

Founded in November 2020 by tech industry veterans Roy Mor and Yonti Levin, Loora was born from their shared vision of using AI to democratize access to quality English education. With a mission to unlock socioeconomic opportunities through English proficiency, Loora is pioneering the use of AI in language learning, creating an unparalleled, next-gen solution for virtual English education.

For more information visit, https://loora.ai/.

To download Loora, click here.

