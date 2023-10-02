AI Ethics, Responsibility, and Trust in Healthcare: Chilmark Research Publishes First eBook to Guide Industry Leaders in AI Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented and artificial intelligence tools have taken the enterprise and consumer software markets by storm in the past year. Billions of dollars have gone into new alliances between the major developers in the industry such as the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership or the recently announced Anthropic investment from Amazon, and in an otherwise frigid fundraising environment, AI-centric companies have seen by far the most interest from private investors.

Given that market context, today Chilmark Research, a leading research and advisory firm in the healthcare IT space, releases its first eBook, " Building Responsible AI in Healthcare: A Journey into Automation, Ethics, and Trust ." This eBook provides an introductory backdrop to how we got to where we are today, and how to develop trust in these new tools, particularly for driving effective implementation that has a positive impact on patients, providers, and organizations.

The book is developed from a combination of public and gated (premium) Chilmark Research articles and reports from the last 3 years covering the space. It covers the evolving regulatory landscape and need for guide rails, emerging best practices on developing and implementing these tools, problems with bias in AI and how this relates back to the current mandate to address health equity.

"AI is now entering all aspects of health IT – anyone working in or on these offerings needs to understand what's at stake, and how to best implement these tools to get the most value from them," said John Moore, Managing Partner of Chilmark Research. "We're still in the early days of mass adoption, so most use cases are low-risk, focused more on administrative and operations use cases. With overtures being made about broader adoption for clinical decision support, understanding the limitations of these tools and the need for human interpretation is critical."

The collection provides an overview of the current state of AI in healthcare IT, and how to best develop and implement these tools. It covers topics such as the need for trust in AI, the importance of data governance, and the need for transparency and accountability. It also provides an overview of the regulatory landscape, and how to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

"Most importantly, we want to give a sense of how responsible AI is far more than just following checklists and frameworks. Organizations will need to have a deep understanding of fairness and equity from a political philosophy or anthropological perspective, develop design expertise relevant to machine learning, and consciously monitor applications over their entire lifespan in order to improve and maintain trust of users and patients." – Lead author Jody Ranck, DrPH

The publication also provides an overview of the current challenges with AI – particularly generative – and how to best develop and implement these tools. It covers topics such as the need for validation and replicability of models, the importance of data governance, and the requirement for transparency and accountability. It also provides an overview of the regulatory landscape, and how to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This eBook is a must-read for anyone working in or on healthcare IT offerings, as it provides an invaluable resource for understanding the current state of AI in healthcare IT, and how to best develop and implement these tools. With the eBook, Chilmark Research is helping to ensure that AI is developed and implemented responsibly, and that trust is established in these new tools.

