AI Expected to Reduce Denials 40% in 2025, Says Dastify Solutions Report

Nov 18, 2025, 15:59 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dastify Solutions, a leading U.S. medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, has released its 2025 Healthcare Billing Trends Report, revealing that nearly 30% of medical claims are denied or rejected on first submission, costing providers billions annually.
Industry sources confirm:
Dastify Solutions processes more than 2 million claims annually, maintains a 98.5% clean-claim rate, and delivers 30–40% faster reimbursement using AI-driven automation and predictive denial analytics.
Leadership Insights
"Front-end errors are still the top cause of preventable denials," said Ricky Bell, Head of Operations.
"AI lets us catch issues before a claim ever reaches the payer."
Anum Naveed, Director at Dastify Solutions, added:
"CMS, HIPAA, and payer updates shift constantly. Automated compliance is no longer optional—it's necessary."
Key Insights From the 2025 Report
- AI-driven RCM reduces denial rates by up to 40%
- Manual workflows cause 22% of coding-related denials (AAPC — https://www.aapc.com)
- Cloud-based RCM cuts billing errors by 27% (HFMA — https://www.hfma.org)
- Telehealth billing remains 38% higher than pre-pandemic levels
Why This Matters for Providers
As billing complexity increases, practices using manual workflows face:
- Slower reimbursements
- Higher denial rates
- Increased compliance risk
- Rising administrative costs
Dastify Solutions consistently outperforms national benchmarks:
- 98.5% clean-claim rate
- A/R down to 30–35 days
- 45% drop in denials within 90 days
- Up to 20% revenue increase for new clients
Future of Medical Billing
The 2025 report highlights major shifts:
- AI-powered claim prediction and automated scrubbing
- Real-time revenue dashboards
- Digital-first patient billing experiences
- Integrated cloud-based billing + EHR systems
- Stricter compliance requirements driven by CMS/NCCI updates
About Dastify Solutions
Dastify Solutions is an AI-powered RCM and medical billing company serving healthcare providers across all 50 U.S. states, covering more than 50 specialties. The company helps practices reduce denials, boost collections, and eliminate administrative burdens.
