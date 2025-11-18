AI Expected to Reduce Denials 40% in 2025, Says Dastify Solutions Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dastify Solutions, a leading U.S. medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, has released its 2025 Healthcare Billing Trends Report, revealing that nearly 30% of medical claims are denied or rejected on first submission, costing providers billions annually.

Dastify Solutions processes more than 2 million claims annually, maintains a 98.5% clean-claim rate, and delivers 30–40% faster reimbursement using AI-driven automation and predictive denial analytics.

"Front-end errors are still the top cause of preventable denials," said Ricky Bell, Head of Operations.

"AI lets us catch issues before a claim ever reaches the payer."

Anum Naveed, Director at Dastify Solutions, added:

"CMS, HIPAA, and payer updates shift constantly. Automated compliance is no longer optional—it's necessary."

Key Insights From the 2025 Report

AI-driven RCM reduces denial rates by up to 40%





Manual workflows cause 22% of coding-related denials





Cloud-based RCM cuts billing errors by 27%





(HFMA — https://www.hfma.org) Telehealth billing remains 38% higher than pre-pandemic levels

Why This Matters for Providers

As billing complexity increases, practices using manual workflows face:

Slower reimbursements





Higher denial rates





Increased compliance risk





Rising administrative costs

Dastify Solutions consistently outperforms national benchmarks:

98.5% clean-claim rate





A/R down to 30–35 days





45% drop in denials within 90 days





Up to 20% revenue increase for new clients

Future of Medical Billing

The 2025 report highlights major shifts:

AI-powered claim prediction and automated scrubbing





Real-time revenue dashboards





Digital-first patient billing experiences





Integrated cloud-based billing + EHR systems





Stricter compliance requirements driven by CMS/NCCI updates

About Dastify Solutions

Dastify Solutions is an AI-powered RCM and medical billing company serving healthcare providers across all 50 U.S. states, covering more than 50 specialties. The company helps practices reduce denials, boost collections, and eliminate administrative burdens.

Visit: https://www.dastifysolutions.com/

