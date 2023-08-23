AI Expert Donald Clark to Keynote Thought Industries COGNITION '23 Conference

The Brightest Minds in Customer, Partner, and Professional Training to Spotlight How to Adapt, Innovate, and Scale External Learning in 2023 and Beyond.

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced its COGNITION 2023 agenda and lineup of speakers. Taking place online October 3-5, 2023, the event features keynote speakers Donald Clark, AI expert, learning tech entrepreneur, CEO, and researcher; Raghu Viswanathan, VP of Education, Academia and Documentation at MongoDB; Daniel Quick, Chief Customer Learning Officer at Scale Agile; and panelists from Dell, Educate 360, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, The Linux Foundation, Mastercard, and many more.

COGNITION has become the industry's top annual event focused solely on External Learning, bringing together experts from customer, partner, and professional training to share how these programs have driven growth and scale in their businesses.

Hosted by Thought Industries President, Robin Wadsworth, COGNITION 2023 attendees will learn from and engage with their industry peers, with Thought Industries customers and global thought leaders in external learning sharing their knowledge in interactive online sessions and virtual presentations. Additional opportunities include workshops to connect with forward-thinking peers and tactical training on the Thought Industries platform.

There are two main tracks catering to external learning thought leaders and decision makers:

  • The "Practitioner" track, for those looking to build on their existing customer learning program and professional skills, and
  • The "Leader" track, for those looking for the very latest news and trends in the training industry to elevate their learning offering to the next level.

This year's COGNITION agenda features some of the brightest minds in customer, partner, and professional training, including:

  • Fiona Leteney, Senior Analyst at The Fosway Group, hosting a panel on the Business Impact of Exceptional Learner Experiences in EMEA.
  • Julie Cochrane, VP of Global Education Services at Charles River Development, discussing the emerging challenges and opportunities in Education Services.
  • Industry analyst John Leh, hosting a roundtable that includes Amy Farber, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at Educate 360, to discuss the Business of Learning.
  • CE Lab's Dave Derington hosting a roundtable session discussing the best practices of Pricing & Packaging with experts including The Linux Foundation's Marketing Director, Mary Simpkins, and Seismic's VP of Customer Education, Community & Advocacy, Melissa VanPelt.
  • Learning experts from Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Mastercard coming together for a roundtable discussion on the Technologies and Tools for Global Learning.
  • Executives from Thought Industries, led by CEO and Cofounder Barry Kelly, sharing their industry vision and latest product innovations:
    • Announcing exciting new AI capabilities in the Ti platform.
    • Featuring innovative applications of Thought Industries' headless technology from early customer partners.

"At our fourth annual COGNITION event, we're excited to share the best practices, innovations, and hard-won wisdom from our customers, partners, and peers around the world," said Robin Wadsworth, President at Thought Industries. "Succeeding in this global competitive market requires sharp, differentiated strategy and flawless execution. Whether you're a learning business leader, or you're on the front lines as a daily practitioner, COGNITION 2023 will give you the resources, perspective, and energy to adapt, innovate, and scale and take your learning business to the next level."

On top of access to this year's live virtual conference, registrants will also have access to all past COGNITION on-demand sessions, allowing them to mine the archive of the best in external learning.

About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training.  The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com.

